‘Police Beyond Our Control’: Jammu Kashmir Govt On Rotten Meat Cases

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that it destroyed over 12,000 kilograms of unsafe meat worth over Rs 29 lakh across Jammu and Kashmir as the “rotten meat” controversy rocked the Assembly.

In response to members’ demand for strict action against violators, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said her department was taking action but had no control over the police. “We can only impose a fine on the violators, and the police have to file a case or arrest them, but the police are not under our control,” she said.

The minister stated that the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, does not mandate the routine registration of FIRs or arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for violations of any provisions of the FSSA.

She was replying to a starred question by the National Conference (NC) MLAs Mir Saifullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Mubarak Gul and Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, while legislators of other parties, including MY Tarigami of CPI(M) and BJP’s Balwant Singh Mankotia, also expressed their concerns.

“At least 12,183 kilograms of unsafe meat were destroyed in ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The value of the destroyed rotten meat was Rs 29.19 lakh, and the two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, were the areas where most of the rotten meat was destroyed,” Itoo revealed.