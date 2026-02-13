‘Police Beyond Our Control’: Jammu Kashmir Govt On Rotten Meat Cases
This was revealed by the government in reply to a starred question by the National Conference (NC) MLAs.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that it destroyed over 12,000 kilograms of unsafe meat worth over Rs 29 lakh across Jammu and Kashmir as the “rotten meat” controversy rocked the Assembly.
In response to members’ demand for strict action against violators, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said her department was taking action but had no control over the police. “We can only impose a fine on the violators, and the police have to file a case or arrest them, but the police are not under our control,” she said.
The minister stated that the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, does not mandate the routine registration of FIRs or arrests under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for violations of any provisions of the FSSA.
She was replying to a starred question by the National Conference (NC) MLAs Mir Saifullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Mubarak Gul and Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, while legislators of other parties, including MY Tarigami of CPI(M) and BJP’s Balwant Singh Mankotia, also expressed their concerns.
“At least 12,183 kilograms of unsafe meat were destroyed in ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The value of the destroyed rotten meat was Rs 29.19 lakh, and the two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, were the areas where most of the rotten meat was destroyed,” Itoo revealed.
The minister said that in the financial year 2025-26, after the issue of rotten and unsafe meat and chicken came to the fore, the government conducted 1,676 inspections across the union territory until December 2025.
“During these inspections, the food safety department lifted 144 samples and sent them to food testing laboratories in Kashmir as well as to the National Food Laboratory Ghaziabad, FRAC FICCI New Delhi and ICAR National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, for analysis,” she said in a written reply.
Out of the 144 samples, only 18 were found substandard or unsafe, she added.
The minister further informed that 2,139 kg of meat and meat products were seized, and the value of the seized meat was Rs 3.90 lakh. At the same time, the food safety department has destroyed 12,183 kg of rotten meat and meat products, which were worth Rs 29.19 lakh.
She further informed that the department is doing enforcement at regular intervals, and in the year 2023-24, a fine of Rs 1.38 crore was imposed on violators, 1.41 crore in 2024-25 and 1.25 crore in the financial year 2025-26.
However, after the rotten meat controversy, the Food Safety Department had launched a special enforcement drive across the union territory, and a Rs 78.50 thousand fine was imposed on the violators.
The rotten meat controversy had affected the Kashmir valley last year, after which the government had acted and seized the unsafe meat.
Also Read