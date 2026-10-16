ETV Bharat / state

Gram Sevak 'Murdered' In Uttar Pradesh; Police Begin Probe

Police inspect the site of murder of Gram Sevak in Lakhanor village of Uttar Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: A "Gram Sevak", a village development official, has allegedly been murdered in Lakhanor village of Uttar Pradesh, with her body discovered on Friday morning.

The crime occurred under the jurisdiction of the Nagal police station. Early in the morning, parents of 27-year-old Komal discovered her body in her own room. The family members remain inconsolable after the death.

After receiving information, a police team arrived at the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has begun into the incident. SP (Rural) Mayank Pathak said that the police are investigating the case. "It is not yet clear who committed the murder or what the motive was. The police are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the crime. The cause of death will become clear following the post-mortem report," said Pathak.