Gram Sevak 'Murdered' In Uttar Pradesh; Police Begin Probe
Early morning, parents of 27-year-old Komal discovered her body in her own room.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Saharanpur: A "Gram Sevak", a village development official, has allegedly been murdered in Lakhanor village of Uttar Pradesh, with her body discovered on Friday morning.
The crime occurred under the jurisdiction of the Nagal police station. Early in the morning, parents of 27-year-old Komal discovered her body in her own room. The family members remain inconsolable after the death.
After receiving information, a police team arrived at the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has begun into the incident.
SP (Rural) Mayank Pathak said that the police are investigating the case. "It is not yet clear who committed the murder or what the motive was. The police are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the crime. The cause of death will become clear following the post-mortem report," said Pathak.
Komal, a resident of Lakhanor village, was employed as a "Gram Sevak". On Thursday night, she went to sleep in her room. Her parents were shocked as they learnt about the death the next day.
A pall of gloom has descended on the family. However, there is no official word yet regarding the motive for the murder or the involvement of any specific person.
Earlier after receiving the information, the Nagal police personnel arrived at the scene and have conducted an inspection of the crime site. Komal was the eldest child in her family and is survived by two younger brothers.
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