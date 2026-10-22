Pregnant Teenager Gangraped; Newborn Dies In Rajasthan’s Dausa
Special police teams have been constituted to nab culprits involved in gangrape of minor pregnant girl, reports Jitendra Singh.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Dausa: A pregnant teenager was allegedly gang-raped near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The girl's newborn baby died after she delivered the child in Rajasthan’s Dausa.
The incident was reported in the Kolwa police station area. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a group of youths who took her to a desolate area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to the victim and her family, she was subjected to gang-rape.
The teenager who was already in labour gave birth to a child, following which the perpetrators fled from the scene.
The "traumatised" teenager managed to reach the Dausa District Hospital along with the newborn. The doctors immediately examined the newborn in the hospital's emergency ward and declared the infant dead.
Given the victim's physical and mental condition, the medical team admitted her for urgent treatment and alerted the local police.
Dausa Additional SP Shankar Lal Meena said that based on the victim's statements and preliminary findings, the suspects are being identified.
"The teenager arrived at the hospital with her newborn, who was declared dead by the doctors. Several police teams have been constituted to track down and arrest the accused, and raids are being conducted at potential hideouts."
Earlier, the police team reached the hospital after being informed about the teenager's condition and the death of the newborn.
Police have recorded the teenager's statement, and a medical examination was conducted as part of the investigation in the case.
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