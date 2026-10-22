ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Teenager Gangraped; Newborn Dies In Rajasthan’s Dausa

New born dies after 16-year-old girl conceives following repeated rape in Dausa. ( ETV Bharat )

Dausa: A pregnant teenager was allegedly gang-raped near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The girl's newborn baby died after she delivered the child in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

The incident was reported in the Kolwa police station area. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a group of youths who took her to a desolate area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to the victim and her family, she was subjected to gang-rape.

The teenager who was already in labour gave birth to a child, following which the perpetrators fled from the scene. The "traumatised" teenager managed to reach the Dausa District Hospital along with the newborn. The doctors immediately examined the newborn in the hospital's emergency ward and declared the infant dead. Given the victim's physical and mental condition, the medical team admitted her for urgent treatment and alerted the local police.