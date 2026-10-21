ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Man, His 2 Nephews Spotted In Field In Rajasthan Village; Police Begin Probe

Police carry out an inspection of the site near Pura Sikaroda village in Rajasthan after recovery of bodies of a man and his two nephews. ( ETV Bharat )

Dholpur: Police have begun an investigation after the bodies of a young man and his two nephews were discovered in a field on Wednesday morning at a village in Dholpur.

The bodies were spotted in the fields near Pura Sikaroda village in the jurisdiction of the Kanchanpur police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Kushwaha (22), a resident of Pura Sikaroda, and his two nephews, Shani (10) and Manav (8).

Bodies of a man and his two nephews discovered near Pura Sikaroda village in Rajasthan. (ETV Bharat)

Vishnu's body was found near an acacia tree, while that of the two children was discovered in a field about 100 meters away.

After receiving the information, police officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Earlier, a large number of villagers, including women, gathered at the site, and as the police moved to take custody of the bodies, they lodged a protest demanding that the Superintendent of Police (SP) should visit the site.

Subsequently, SP Vikas Sangwan arrived and assured the villagers of an impartial investigation in the case.