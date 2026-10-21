Bodies Of Man, His 2 Nephews Spotted In Field In Rajasthan Village; Police Begin Probe
The police suspect that the young man may have died by suicide after killing the children, reports Neeraj Sharma.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Dholpur: Police have begun an investigation after the bodies of a young man and his two nephews were discovered in a field on Wednesday morning at a village in Dholpur.
The bodies were spotted in the fields near Pura Sikaroda village in the jurisdiction of the Kanchanpur police station area.
The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Kushwaha (22), a resident of Pura Sikaroda, and his two nephews, Shani (10) and Manav (8).
Vishnu's body was found near an acacia tree, while that of the two children was discovered in a field about 100 meters away.
After receiving the information, police officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.
Earlier, a large number of villagers, including women, gathered at the site, and as the police moved to take custody of the bodies, they lodged a protest demanding that the Superintendent of Police (SP) should visit the site.
Subsequently, SP Vikas Sangwan arrived and assured the villagers of an impartial investigation in the case.
The police suspect that the young man may have died by suicide after killing the children, but the actual cause of death remains unclear.
Circle Officer (CO) Manohar Singh said that the case is under investigation. "Evidence has been collected from the scene, and all necessary legal procedures are being followed."
The police have assured that the case will be worked out soon and circumstances surrounding the deaths will become clear after the post-mortem reports.
On Tuesday, Vishnu had traveled with his mother and two nephews to the home of his sister-in-law. In the evening, he left on a motorcycle with the two children, after which the trio went missing.
Family members searched for them throughout the night, but couldn't locate them. On Wednesday morning, they were, however, shocked after discovering the bodies.
Meanwhile, the police have also recovered two ropes from the site, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also collected evidence from the spot. Approximately 150 meters from the site, in a field, the police also discovered packets of chips and a beer can.
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