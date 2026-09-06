Man Beaten To Death In Delhi; Police Begin Probe
The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify assailants in the alleged murder of 40 year old person.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A man was beaten to death early Sunday morning in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar police station area.
The incident took place near Durga Temple in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area around 5 am. The man was allegedly beaten with a stick and a rod leading to his death. The age of the deceased is said to be around 40 years, but his identity could not be ascertained. The death took place due to severe injuries.
A police team rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the killing. An investigation has been started in the incident.
Officials said police are trying to identify the assailants through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot. "The police have collected evidence from the spot and are questioning the people nearby," officials said.
Efforts are underway to identify the deceased. According to police the reason behind the attack and the identity of the people involved in the incident will become clear as the investigation progresses.
DCP East Rajeev Kumar said that the body was found in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. " Injury marks have been found on the body. The police team rushed to the spot and have started the investigation. The CCTV footage of the nearby cameras is being scanned. Besides identification of the deceased, all necessary efforts are being made to trace the accused involved in the incident," said DCP Kumar.
Reacting over the incident, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kondli Kuldeep Kumar raised questions over the law and order scenario of Delhi. " Incidents of crime are increasing in the capital city of Delhi and the situation is particularly alarming in Kondli assembly constituency," said the MLA. "There have been more than half a dozen murders in the area and the police have failed to curb the crime."
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