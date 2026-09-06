ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten To Death In Delhi; Police Begin Probe

New Delhi: A man was beaten to death early Sunday morning in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar police station area.

The incident took place near Durga Temple in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area around 5 am. The man was allegedly beaten with a stick and a rod leading to his death. The age of the deceased is said to be around 40 years, but his identity could not be ascertained. The death took place due to severe injuries.

A police team rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the killing. An investigation has been started in the incident.

Officials said police are trying to identify the assailants through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot. "The police have collected evidence from the spot and are questioning the people nearby," officials said.