ETV Bharat / state

Police Attach Jamaat-Linked Properties In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached two buildings, six shops and two kanals of land in the Dooru area of Sopore after completing legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against properties allegedly linked to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The properties were attached following the investigation of FIR No. 42/2025 registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 10 and 13 of the UA(P) Act.

According to a statement issued by the police, continuous investigation, examination of government and revenue records and verification by the concerned authorities established the link of the premises with JeI following which the action was taken today.

On the basis of a dossier submitted by the Sopore Police, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, vide order dated August 12, 2026, notified the premises of Islamia Model School, Dooru which is closed since 2022, comprising two two-storey buildings, six shops and two kanals of land under the UA(P) Act.