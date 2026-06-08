ETV Bharat / state

Police At Former West Bengal Minister's Residence To Question Him On 'Messi-Gate' Scandal

Kolkata: Police on Monday arrived at former state sports minister Aroop Biswas' residence in Kolkata's Sahapur Colony to question him regarding the chaos during an event showcasing Argentine football star Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium last year, after he failed to appear before the investigators on an earlier date last week.

Biswas was scheduled to appear before the Bidhannagar Commissionerate on Monday regarding the incident. Police allege that he failed to appear, claiming illness, yet no medical certificate regarding his condition was submitted at the local police station. Consequently, investigating officers proceeded to Biswas's home. Along with the cops, personnel from central armed police forces also were seen at Biswas' South Kolkata residence on the day.

Allegations of massive chaos had surfaced right from the beginning of the event organized to bring Lionel Messi to Kolkata. Many spectators, who had purchased expensive tickets to attend the event, complained that they did not get the opportunity to meet or even see Messi as expected. Instead, the presence of various stars, dignitaries, and political leaders dominated the event.

Biswas, the state's former sports minister, emerged at the centre of the controversy. Photos and videos showing intimate moments between him and Messi during the event surfaced publicly. They showed Arup posing for a photograph with his hand on the waist of the World Cup-winning Argentine captain. The incident sparked intense dissatisfaction among a section of the audience.