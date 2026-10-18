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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Aftermath: Police Ask Several Major Durga Pujas In Kolkata To Close Pandals Temporarily

Distraught relatives of a person injured in a stampede-like situation, caused by an exit gate collapse due to heavy crowd pressure at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, arrive at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kolkata: Several major Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata were asked by the administration on Saturday late evening to temporarily close their pandals, hours after a stampede-like situation in another puja pandal killed 18 people and injured 25 others, an official said.

Crowd-pulling pujas like 'Tala Pratyay', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among the pujas asked to stop entry of enthusiasts, he said, adding that the show at Allen Park has also been cancelled.

Organisers of the Santosh Mitra Square Puja restricted entry of visitors to the pandal for the time being, puja committee president Sajal Ghosh said. "We cannot ask every visitor to enter. And have scaled down the entry of visitors," he said A senior Kolkata Police officer said, "Wherever we are getting the information regarding major rush, we have asked the puja organisers to stop allowing people there. This is a temporary decision, and we may take a call tomorrow."