Two Held From Jharkhand's Dhanbad For Bank Robbery In Odisha's Keonjhar

Dhanbad: A team of Odisha Police with the assistance of Dhanbad police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the robbery at the Bank of Maharashtra's Barbil branch in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The robbery occurred on January 10 following which a team of Odisha Police led by Keonjhar Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratyush Mohapatra arrived in Dhanbad and conducted raids at various locations in Nirsa and Sindri with the assistance of local police.

Dhanbad Superintendent of Police Ritwik Srivastava and Mohapatra in a joint media briefing at the police auditorium on Saturday said a case was registered at Barbil police station after the bank robbery during which five to six kg of gold, valued at over Rs 5 crore was looted.