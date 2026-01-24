Two Held From Jharkhand's Dhanbad For Bank Robbery In Odisha's Keonjhar
The accused, both residents of Dhanbad, were arrested after numerous raids at several locations by a team of Odisha police with assistance of local police.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Dhanbad: A team of Odisha Police with the assistance of Dhanbad police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the robbery at the Bank of Maharashtra's Barbil branch in Keonjhar district of Odisha.
The robbery occurred on January 10 following which a team of Odisha Police led by Keonjhar Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratyush Mohapatra arrived in Dhanbad and conducted raids at various locations in Nirsa and Sindri with the assistance of local police.
Dhanbad Superintendent of Police Ritwik Srivastava and Mohapatra in a joint media briefing at the police auditorium on Saturday said a case was registered at Barbil police station after the bank robbery during which five to six kg of gold, valued at over Rs 5 crore was looted.
They said, the team of Odisha Police, after numerous raids in Dhanbad arrested Raj Kumar Singh (27) of Chasnala and Kunal Raj Verma (33) of Nirsa. The team also seized 288 grams of gold, two Scorpio SUVs used in the robbery and four mobile phones.
The officers said the incident posed a significant challenge for the police as apart from the gold jewellery, the robbers had decamped with the CCTV digital recorder which contained the footage of the incident. Srivastava stated that police operations are ongoing and raids are underway at several locations to nab the other accused. Mohapatra stated that the criminals entered the bank armed with sharp weapons. "They held the manager hostage at gunpoint and carried out the robbery," he informed.
