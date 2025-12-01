Police Arrest Son, Two Others For Ex-Air Force Personnel's Murder In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
Police said the victim's son paid his two friends Rs 30 lakh to carry out the task. The accused committed the crime over property.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Haridwar: Days after retired Air Force personnel Bhagwan Singh was shot dead at Haridwar, police arrested his son, Yashpal and two others for the murder.
Police said Yashpal killed his father over property, hired his friends for the job and paid them Rs 30 lakh. Yashpal had told the police that Bhagwan was shot dead in his car while he was on his way to attend a wedding in Roshanabad. He had also said that a person had taken lift in the car and shot Bhagwan dead before fleeing. But it was far from truth.
During probe, police questioned Yashpal who was unable to give convincing answers. Police also learnt that none of Yashpal's friends got married on the day of the incident.
Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal said a police team interrogated Yashpal for several hours during which he repeatedly changed his statements. However, as police adopted a tough stance, Yashpal confessed to the crime and said he along with his friends had killed Bhagwan.
Police said Bhagwan owned property worth crores of rupees. Yashpal, who is Bhagwan's only son, had fallen into bad company because of which he shared a strained relationship with his father.
Police said Yashpal wanted to transfer his father's property to his name at any cost, but the latter was unwilling. Bhagwan had even threatened to evict Yashpal from his property which angered him even more.
Police said Yashpal, along with his friends-Lalit Mohan alias Rajan and Shekhar, residents of Sitapur Jwalapur Haridwar, plotted the murder. He paid Lalit and Shekhar Rs 30 lakh and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV for the job.
As per the plan, Yashpal brought his father to the Jwalapur Bahadrabad canal under the pretext of taking him to a wedding in Roshanabad. Rajan and Shekhar met him near the barrage beyond Jatwala bridge. Yashpal let Rajan get into the car under the pretext of taking him to the wedding, and then the latter shot Bhagwan to death. Before the murder, the three men conducted a recce of the canal in Jwalapur Bahadarabad on the afternoon of November 29.
According to police, the accused carried out the task exactly as planned. On the night of November 29, Yashpal convinced his father, to attend a friend's wedding. At around 8 pm, Yashpal took Bhagwan, in his car to the dam beyond the Jatwala bridge, where Rajan and Shekhar were waiting.
Police said Bhagwan was driving the car, but as soon as they reached the dam, Yashpal took over the wheels. Rajan then approached the car and was introduced to Bhagwan by Yashpal as a friend.
As soon as he got into the car, Rajan fired two rounds from a pistol at Bhagwan's head. As Bhagwan died, Rajan got out of the car and fled. Shortly after the incident, Yashpal informed the police control room of the incident. While police have arrested the accused, the pistol, used in the crime has been recovered from them.
