Police Arrest Son, Two Others For Ex-Air Force Personnel's Murder In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: Days after retired Air Force personnel Bhagwan Singh was shot dead at Haridwar, police arrested his son, Yashpal and two others for the murder.

Police said Yashpal killed his father over property, hired his friends for the job and paid them Rs 30 lakh. Yashpal had told the police that Bhagwan was shot dead in his car while he was on his way to attend a wedding in Roshanabad. He had also said that a person had taken lift in the car and shot Bhagwan dead before fleeing. But it was far from truth.

During probe, police questioned Yashpal who was unable to give convincing answers. Police also learnt that none of Yashpal's friends got married on the day of the incident.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal said a police team interrogated Yashpal for several hours during which he repeatedly changed his statements. However, as police adopted a tough stance, Yashpal confessed to the crime and said he along with his friends had killed Bhagwan.

Police said Bhagwan owned property worth crores of rupees. Yashpal, who is Bhagwan's only son, had fallen into bad company because of which he shared a strained relationship with his father.

Police said Yashpal wanted to transfer his father's property to his name at any cost, but the latter was unwilling. Bhagwan had even threatened to evict Yashpal from his property which angered him even more.