ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Threatening Jail Superintendent In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: SIDCUL police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday arrested a man who had allegedly threatened the senior superintendent of Roshanabad District Jail, with dire consequences, in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Chodha was reportedly upset at the alleged treatment meted out to a woman, whom he claims is his wife, in the jail. The woman is lodged in the jail as an under-trial prisoner, said Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar.

Senior superintendent of Roshanabad District Jail, Manoj Kumar Arya, in his complaint with police had said he had received a call from an unidentified person at around 10:47 pm on September 11. He said he declined to speak at that hour and asked the caller to contact him the next morning. At around 11:24 pm, the caller allegedly sent Arya a WhatsApp message claiming his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man allegedly made several calls the next day and sent threatening messages after Arya did not answer.

The accused allegedly threatened to harm Arya and the prison over the treatment of a woman inmate. He also claimed that he stayed with Lawrence. Arya recorded one of the phone conversations. After listening to the recording, the woman inmate identified the voice as that of her husband, Chodha, who had frequently visited her in jail.