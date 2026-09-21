Man Held For Threatening Jail Superintendent In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
The accused, identified as Himanshu Chodha was reportedly upset at the alleged treatment meted out to a woman, whom he claims is his wife.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Haridwar: SIDCUL police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday arrested a man who had allegedly threatened the senior superintendent of Roshanabad District Jail, with dire consequences, in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The accused, identified as Himanshu Chodha was reportedly upset at the alleged treatment meted out to a woman, whom he claims is his wife, in the jail. The woman is lodged in the jail as an under-trial prisoner, said Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar.
Senior superintendent of Roshanabad District Jail, Manoj Kumar Arya, in his complaint with police had said he had received a call from an unidentified person at around 10:47 pm on September 11. He said he declined to speak at that hour and asked the caller to contact him the next morning. At around 11:24 pm, the caller allegedly sent Arya a WhatsApp message claiming his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man allegedly made several calls the next day and sent threatening messages after Arya did not answer.
The accused allegedly threatened to harm Arya and the prison over the treatment of a woman inmate. He also claimed that he stayed with Lawrence. Arya recorded one of the phone conversations. After listening to the recording, the woman inmate identified the voice as that of her husband, Chodha, who had frequently visited her in jail.
Prison records showed that Chodha was lodged in Dehradun district jail between 2017 and 2019 before being transferred to Sitarganj Central Jail. He was released on December 13, 2022. Arya submitted screenshots of the WhatsApp messages, audio recordings and prison visitation records to police while seeking legal action against Chodha. Sources said the woman had misbehaved with a deputy jailer after being brought to prison and was reprimanded for violating jail rules.
It is alleged Chodha went to meet the woman earlier this month. "During the meeting, she instigated him, following which he began repeatedly threatening me through calls and messages," the complaint stated.
Bhullar said based on Arya's complaint, a case was registered. A team was then formed under the leadership of SIDCUL police station in-charge Ajay Shah to investigate the matter. As the matter pertained to the use of Lawrence Bishnoi's name, the police team launched an extensive search for the accused.
On Monday, during a checking drive near Surya Nagar in the SIDCUL area, police apprehended Chodha, originally from Ludhiana (Punjab) and currently residing at IDPL, Dehradun. Bhullar said Manoj had obtained a SIM card using a fake Aadhaar number through which he made the calls and sent the messages to Arya. During search, the police recovered one illegal 315-bore pistol, one live 315-bore cartridge, and a mobile phone from Chodha, he said.
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