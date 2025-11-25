ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Woman Staying In Five-Star Hotel With Forged Aadhaar Card In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have arrested a suspicious woman who was staying in a five-star hotel here for more than six months using a tampered Aadhaar card, officials said.

According to officials, the woman, 45, was arrested on Monday by a team of police from the Cidco police station following intelligence inputs about her suspicious activities. Police have booked the woman under relevant section of law. The woman hailing from Padegaon was produced in court, which remanded her in police custody till November 26, according to CIDCO police. Police have recovered a tampered Aadhaar card and a forged appointment letter claiming the woman's selection to the Indian Administrative Service(IAS) from her possession.

It has been understood that after her father's death, the woman had been staying in the five-star hotel for the last six months. The woman had joined Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University as a junior assistant in 2013. However, in 2019, she was sacked by the varsity administration for unauthorised absence from duty.