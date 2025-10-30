ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Police Arrest Three With Grenade In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: The Punjab Police have arrested three individuals with a hand grenade during patrolling, official sources said. An FIR has been registered, and further action will be taken, they said. According to sources, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab or the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana will hold a press conference soon and share the information about the incident.

Sources said that the FIR stated that when the police officials were on patrol near Ludhiana Noor Wala Road on Tuesday, they received an input that five individuals identified as Kuldeep Singh, Parvinder Singh, Ravnik Singh, Shekhar and Ajay were planning to carry out some conspiracy. Sources said that the accused were linked to Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Acting on the tip-off, the police took action and arrested three out of five accused. During the search, a hand grenade and other incriminating material were found with the accused. A search operation is underway to nab the absconded accused.

Sources said that the accused are related to the accused lodged in the Sri Muktsar Sahib jail. The police have brought them in on production warrants for questioning in the case. Sources further informed that the CCTV cameras are also being examined.