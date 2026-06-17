Police Arrest Youth, His Girlfriend And Father In Jewellery Heist In Ghaziabad
Police have arrested three persons including the youth and his girlfriend for a theft at a Tanishq showroom in Ghaziabad.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Police have arrested a youth, his girlfriend, and his father, for committing a theft at a Tanishq showroom in Ghaziabad's upscale Rajnagar area.
According to police, Nitin Verma, an employee at the showroom, hatched a plan to steal from the shop in collaboration with his girlfriend Kajal, and feigned a marriage party at his home to steal the keys of the showroom from one of the employees to commit the theft. The duo and Nitin's father, Sanjay Verma, were arrested for the heist.
Police officials said that on the evening of June 11, the youth had invited the showroom staff to the party. where the accused got the cashier, Gautam Raj, who held the showroom keys, heavily intoxicated. Then, under the pretext of dropping him home, the accused stole the keys from his bag.
The next morning, on June 12, the youth arrived at the showroom with an associate Chintu, and unlocked the door using the stolen key to enter the premises. Chintu stood guard outside, while Verma carried out the heist. Afterwards, they fled from the scene and divided the loot among themselves.
Dhaval Jaiswal, DCP (City), said that the theft at the Tanishq showroom under the Kavi Nagar police station limits took place on June 12. "We have successfully solved the case and arrested three accused individuals. Jewellery worth Rs 3.16 crore has been recovered from their possession," said Jaiswal.
According to the police, Chintu remains at large, and teams are searching for him. Police said Nitin, who was the mastermind, was arrested along with others “based on CCTV footage from the vicinity, local intelligence, and a tip-off from informants”.
Police officials also said that five teams were constituted to crack the case, and that investigation has further revealed that the accused persons had already sold off some of the jewellery.
Besides the jewellery, police have so far recovered from the accused Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, which are the proceeds from the sale of some of the ornaments, as well as an illegally issued firearm. Police said that the main accused, Nitin, had roped in his father, his girlfriend, and two other associates for the crime.
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