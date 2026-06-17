ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Youth, His Girlfriend And Father In Jewellery Heist In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested a youth, his girlfriend, and his father, for committing a theft at a Tanishq showroom in Ghaziabad's upscale Rajnagar area.

According to police, Nitin Verma, an employee at the showroom, hatched a plan to steal from the shop in collaboration with his girlfriend Kajal, and feigned a marriage party at his home to steal the keys of the showroom from one of the employees to commit the theft. The duo and Nitin's father, Sanjay Verma, were arrested for the heist.

Police officials said that on the evening of June 11, the youth had invited the showroom staff to the party. where the accused got the cashier, Gautam Raj, who held the showroom keys, heavily intoxicated. Then, under the pretext of dropping him home, the accused stole the keys from his bag.

The next morning, on June 12, the youth arrived at the showroom with an associate Chintu, and unlocked the door using the stolen key to enter the premises. Chintu stood guard outside, while Verma carried out the heist. Afterwards, they fled from the scene and divided the loot among themselves.