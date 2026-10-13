Stepson Among 2 People Arrested In Murder Case In UP's Rampur
Navjot Singh, a resident of Tahkala village, was allegedly murdered in Rampur on the evening of October 10.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Rampur: The police have cracked the murder case in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh by arresting two people, including a stepson, in the killing of a car washing center operator on October 10.
Navjot Singh, a resident of Tahkala village, was allegedly murdered in the Milak Khanam police station area of Rampur on the evening of October 10 at his car washing centre near Kumhariya Kalan village.
On October 12, acting on a tip-off, police arrested two accused, Avdeep Singh and Rajandeep Singh (alias Rajvinder), near the Nahal Barrage in the Peepalivan forest.
According to police, Navjot had married a woman who was older than him, and her son harboured a grudge against him over this. The police have said that they have arrested Navjot's stepson and the son of the paternal aunt of his wife in the case.
Two country-made guns, one pistol, six live cartridges, two spent shell casings, and the grey-colored Alto car used in the crime have been recovered from the accused.
According to police, a family feud over Navjot's marriage was the motive behind the murder. Earlier, the duo had arrived in a car and fired on Navjot, who died instantly.
Following the incident, the police registered a case against eight individuals while an investigation is underway.
Teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Milak Khanam police station had been continuously searching for the accused involved in the murder.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Singh said that the two people who were arrested were the main accused who shot dead Navjot.
"Both attackers were involved in firing at Navjot Singh. They have been arrested," said the ASP.
Police said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and no prior criminal history of the arrested individuals has come to light.
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