ETV Bharat / state

Stepson Among 2 People Arrested In Murder Case In UP's Rampur

Rampur: The police have cracked the murder case in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh by arresting two people, including a stepson, in the killing of a car washing center operator on October 10.

Navjot Singh, a resident of Tahkala village, was allegedly murdered in the Milak Khanam police station area of ​​Rampur on the evening of October 10 at his car washing centre near Kumhariya Kalan village.

On October 12, acting on a tip-off, police arrested two accused, Avdeep Singh and Rajandeep Singh (alias Rajvinder), near the Nahal Barrage in the Peepalivan forest.

According to police, Navjot had married a woman who was older than him, and her son harboured a grudge against him over this. The police have said that they have arrested Navjot's stepson and the son of the paternal aunt of his wife in the case.

Two country-made guns, one pistol, six live cartridges, two spent shell casings, and the grey-colored Alto car used in the crime have been recovered from the accused.

According to police, a family feud over Navjot's marriage was the motive behind the murder. Earlier, the duo had arrived in a car and fired on Navjot, who died instantly.