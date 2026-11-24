ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Seventh Accused In Raipur Baby Trafficking Case

Raipur: Achieving yet another breakthrough in the newborn baby trafficking case in Raipur, police arrested the seventh accused, Jitendra Khetan, on Monday. Earlier, Azad Chowk police arrested six accused, including three women and a doctor, in this case.

Police said two accused, Geetika Nag and Kritika Sahu, sold the newborn baby to Jitendra Khetan. A case has been registered against accused Jitendra Khetan under sections 140, 143, 318, and 61 of the IPC.

Ketan’s arrest became possible after Raipur police received a lead during detailed interrogation of Geetika and Kritika. Based on electronic evidence obtained by the police, the police team arrested Jitendra Khetan. The newborn baby was presented before the Child Welfare Committee and handed over to them. To ensure her safety and protection, she has been placed under the care of a mother.

During the interrogation, Jitendra revealed that he was engaged in the buying and selling of other newborn babies. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the illegal activities were carried out through Geetika and Kritika.