Police Arrest Seven For Murder Of Sarpanch In Punjab Orchestrated By Prabh Dasuwal Gang
While the two shooters were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the rest were arrested from different areas of Punjab, said police.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Police has arrested seven accused, including two shooters, in connection with the murder of a sarpanch, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police dealt a major blow to the Prabh Dasuwal gang and arrested seven accused including two shooters for the murder of Valtoha sarpanch Jarmal Singh. Gangster Prabh Dasuwal, who is said to be based in Portugal, was the mastermind of the murder of Jarmal, carried out due to old enmity, said Yadav. He said the state is set to launch a decisive campaign against organised crime, with a focus on extraditing criminals who are operating from abroad.
The two shooters, Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga (20) from Patti in Tarn Taran district and Karamjit Singh of Passanwal village in Gurdaspur, were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday in coordination with local police and central agencies, the DGP told reporters. He said investigations revealed that gangster Dasuwal had even fired at Jarmal earlier, clearly indicating it was a pre-planned and well-orchestrated conspiracy.
The rest of the accused are Jobanpreet Singh (19) of Bhai Ladhu village, Tarn Taran; Harpreet Singh alias Happy (27) of Bahadur Nagar village, Tarn Taran; Jobanpreet Singh (20), Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda (20) and Armandeep Singh (18) all residents of Kalsian Kalan village, Tarn Taran.
In a major breakthrough, Commissionerate Police Amritsar has swiftly solved the murder of former Sarpanch Jharmal Singh of Valtoha, arresting seven accused, including two shooters, in a decisive crackdown on the Prabh Dasuwal gang.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) January 12, 2026
The DGP said the case was solved on priority basis and several special teams were formed to investigate it.
Yadav said due to the investigation conducted with technical surveillance and intelligence information, the police teams identified both the shooters. He said owing to inter-state coordination, intelligence-led tracking and close cooperation of central agencies and Chhattisgarh police, both the shooters were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He further said the shooters changed their locations in several states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and used fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identity.
The DGP said another police team with the help of SSOC, Mohali arrested two more accused (both named Jobanpreet Singh) from Mohali. He said Harpreet Singh was arrested from Valtoha, while Kulwinder Singh and Armandeep Singh were arrested from Bhikhiwind area of Tarn Taran. He further said that the investigation has revealed that the five accused played a key role in the conspiracy by providing supplies, shelter, weapons and motorcycles to the shooters.
Yadav said the accused who fired at the sarpanch and those who provided logistical support did not know each other and worked independently on the instructions of Dasuwal. "Whosoever is committing violence or involved in shooting in Punjab, Punjab Police will nab the miscreant from any nook, in or outside the country, to face the law," he said.
Aam Aadmi Party Punjab spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann does what it says and it is evident from the arrest of the seven accused for the murder of the sarpanch.
