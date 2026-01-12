ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Seven For Murder Of Sarpanch In Punjab Orchestrated By Prabh Dasuwal Gang

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav (Centre) addressing media in Amritsar; (inset) file photo of Jarmal Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Punjab Police has arrested seven accused, including two shooters, in connection with the murder of a sarpanch, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police dealt a major blow to the Prabh Dasuwal gang and arrested seven accused including two shooters for the murder of Valtoha sarpanch Jarmal Singh. Gangster Prabh Dasuwal, who is said to be based in Portugal, was the mastermind of the murder of Jarmal, carried out due to old enmity, said Yadav. He said the state is set to launch a decisive campaign against organised crime, with a focus on extraditing criminals who are operating from abroad. The two shooters, Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga (20) from Patti in Tarn Taran district and Karamjit Singh of Passanwal village in Gurdaspur, were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday in coordination with local police and central agencies, the DGP told reporters. He said investigations revealed that gangster Dasuwal had even fired at Jarmal earlier, clearly indicating it was a pre-planned and well-orchestrated conspiracy. The rest of the accused are Jobanpreet Singh (19) of Bhai Ladhu village, Tarn Taran; Harpreet Singh alias Happy (27) of Bahadur Nagar village, Tarn Taran; Jobanpreet Singh (20), Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda (20) and Armandeep Singh (18) all residents of Kalsian Kalan village, Tarn Taran.