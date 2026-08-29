Police Arrest Prime Suspect In Kidnapping And Murder Of Six-year-old Girl In Greater Noida
The arrest was made after the suspect was seen in the CCTV footage carrying the girl's body in a sack to dispose it of.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The police have arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a six-year-old girl in the Haldoni village in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.
The girl was allegedly abducted and brutally murdered by strangulation on August 28 in the Ecotech-3 police station area. Following the incident, Noida Police arrested the suspect based on CCTV footage, which showed the person carrying the girl's body in a sack to dispose it of.
According to Noida Police, the suspect was first seen luring the girl into a house and was later spotted carrying a sack and his identification was done from the CCTV footage. Police also suspect sexual assault. The death has left people in the deceased's neighbourhood shell-shocked.
The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. According to officials, the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off from an informant.
The arrest came after the victim's family complained that the girl had left home without informing anyone. An FIR was registered, following which police initiated a search for the girl.
DCP (Central Noida) Shailendra Singh said that five teams were constituted to carry out the searches for the girl. "Police accessed CCTV footage and used technical aids, and relied on local sources during the search. The clues that emerged during the investigation led to the identification of a suspect. He was taken into custody and interrogated, after which the girl's body was recovered. We will proceed with further legal action in the case as the investigation progresses."
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