ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Prime Suspect In Kidnapping And Murder Of Six-year-old Girl In Greater Noida

New Delhi/Noida: The police have arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a six-year-old girl in the Haldoni village in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was allegedly abducted and brutally murdered by strangulation on August 28 in the Ecotech-3 police station area. Following the incident, Noida Police arrested the suspect based on CCTV footage, which showed the person carrying the girl's body in a sack to dispose it of.

According to Noida Police, the suspect was first seen luring the girl into a house and was later spotted carrying a sack and his identification was done from the CCTV footage. Police also suspect sexual assault. The death has left people in the deceased's neighbourhood shell-shocked.