ETV Bharat / state

Niece, Her Two Friends Arrested For Elderly Man's 'Murder' In Delhi's Rohini

Police arrest niece among three persons in murder of elderly man in Rohini. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Police have arrested the niece and her two friends for the murder of an elderly man in Delhi's Rohini area and the robbery at their house.

The arrests were made in the killing of 60-year-old Rakesh Khanna in Sector-3 under the jurisdiction of the Rohini South police station area.

While the incident initially appeared to be a case of suspicious death, a police investigation later revealed it to be a murder. The police cracked the case within a few hours of crime.

According to officials Khanna lived with his wife in their Rohini Sector-3 home and at the time of the incident his wife had gone to the market, leaving him alone at home. When family members returned, they found the house ransacked, with belongings scattered all around.

Furthermore, Khanna's mobile phone and some cash were missing raising a suspicion that the elderly man had been murdered during a robbery attempt. Police also investigated Khanna's investments in the stock market as one of the motives.