Niece, Her Two Friends Arrested For Elderly Man's 'Murder' In Delhi's Rohini
Incident initially appeared to be a case of suspicious death, but police investigation later revealed it to be a case of murder and robbery.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Police have arrested the niece and her two friends for the murder of an elderly man in Delhi's Rohini area and the robbery at their house.
The arrests were made in the killing of 60-year-old Rakesh Khanna in Sector-3 under the jurisdiction of the Rohini South police station area.
While the incident initially appeared to be a case of suspicious death, a police investigation later revealed it to be a murder. The police cracked the case within a few hours of crime.
According to officials Khanna lived with his wife in their Rohini Sector-3 home and at the time of the incident his wife had gone to the market, leaving him alone at home. When family members returned, they found the house ransacked, with belongings scattered all around.
Furthermore, Khanna's mobile phone and some cash were missing raising a suspicion that the elderly man had been murdered during a robbery attempt. Police also investigated Khanna's investments in the stock market as one of the motives.
According to officials, initial examination of the body revealed no visible injury marks. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and have begun scrutinizing footage from nearby CCTV cameras.
During the probe, the police suspected that the person who had barged into the house was someone known to the victim. Subsequently, the police questioned the deceased's close associates and cracked the case within a few hours.
Rohini DCP Shashank Jaiswal said the police have registered a case of murder and robbery and arrested the deceased's 24-year-old niece as the prime suspect. Two other accomplices have also been apprehended, the official said.
Officials said that the trio allegedly committed the crime with the intent to rob the house and recovered the stolen cash from the accused. Currently, the police are interrogating the three suspects. The exact cause of Khanna's death and the manner in which the murder was executed will be revealed once the post-mortem report is received, officials said.
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