ETV Bharat / state

​ Police Arrest Man In Uttarakhand For Shooting Dead His Sister, Her 'Lover'

Roorkee: The Jhabrera police in Haridwar district Tuesday night arrested a double murder suspect who had allegedly shot dead his sister and her lover.

The accused Aman also sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the police encounter. He had allegedly shot and killed his own sister and her lover four days ago in Jhabrera Kalan village. The police had been searching for him after the murders.

Police said that Aman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was angry about his sister's romantic relationship, which led him to commit the murders.

"Four days ago, in Jhabrera Kalan village under the Jhabrera police station area, a young man named Aman shot and killed his own sister and a neighbor named Suraj, alias Munna. After the killings, Aman fled from the scene. A team was constituted on the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police to apprehend him. Last night, the police team received information regarding Aman's whereabouts and he has been arrested," said Abhay Pratap Singh, SP (Rural), Haridwar.