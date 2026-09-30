Police Arrest Man In Uttarakhand For Shooting Dead His Sister, Her 'Lover'
Double murder suspect who had been absconding after killing his sister and her alleged lover injured in police encounter.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Roorkee: The Jhabrera police in Haridwar district Tuesday night arrested a double murder suspect who had allegedly shot dead his sister and her lover.
The accused Aman also sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the police encounter. He had allegedly shot and killed his own sister and her lover four days ago in Jhabrera Kalan village. The police had been searching for him after the murders.
Police said that Aman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was angry about his sister's romantic relationship, which led him to commit the murders.
"Four days ago, in Jhabrera Kalan village under the Jhabrera police station area, a young man named Aman shot and killed his own sister and a neighbor named Suraj, alias Munna. After the killings, Aman fled from the scene. A team was constituted on the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police to apprehend him. Last night, the police team received information regarding Aman's whereabouts and he has been arrested," said Abhay Pratap Singh, SP (Rural), Haridwar.
The SP said that the police team set up a cordon in the Jhabrera area to apprehend the accused. During the operation, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team, and in the retaliatory action he was shot in the leg and got injured during the encounter.
The injured accused was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for treatment. During police interrogation, he revealed that he was facing embarrassment in the village due to his sister's romantic relationship and some people would even taunt him. He said that although he had tried to advise his sister and Suraj on several occasions, neither of them listened. Aman further disclosed that, fed up with the constant taunts, he killed the duo.
The double murder took place on September 26. The accused shot dead his sister and her lover, who lived in the neighborhood. The incident had sent shockwaves in Haridwar. Rural SP Abhay Pratap had earlier assured a swift arrest of the accused after visiting the crime scene.
Also Read