ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Father Over Trivial Dispute In Chhattisgarh Village, Arrested

Jashpur: Police have arrested a man for killing his father in the village of Singibahar by striking him with a grinding stone in a fit of rage.

The accused son, 32-year-old Suraj Singh, was arrested and subsequently sent on judicial remand in the alleged murder of Krishna Singh. The incident took place on August 6. Police detained the accused the next day.

The arrest came after Yogadar Singh, the nephew of the deceased, made a complaint to the police. According to the complainant, the villagers had informed him that his uncle was lying unconscious at home after his son struck him. After reaching the scene, the complainant found his uncle bleeding from his nose, ears, and mouth and rushed him to the hospital in Kersei. From there, doctors referred him to Kunkuri Hospital, where Singh was declared dead.