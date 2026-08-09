Man Kills Father Over Trivial Dispute In Chhattisgarh Village, Arrested
The alleged murder occurred in the Jashpur Basdei police station area, and police have arrested the son, reports Tarun Sharma.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Jashpur: Police have arrested a man for killing his father in the village of Singibahar by striking him with a grinding stone in a fit of rage.
The accused son, 32-year-old Suraj Singh, was arrested and subsequently sent on judicial remand in the alleged murder of Krishna Singh. The incident took place on August 6. Police detained the accused the next day.
The arrest came after Yogadar Singh, the nephew of the deceased, made a complaint to the police. According to the complainant, the villagers had informed him that his uncle was lying unconscious at home after his son struck him. After reaching the scene, the complainant found his uncle bleeding from his nose, ears, and mouth and rushed him to the hospital in Kersei. From there, doctors referred him to Kunkuri Hospital, where Singh was declared dead.
"Acting swiftly in the case of the father's murder in the Tapkara area, the police have arrested the accused son. The grinding stone used in the incident has also been seized. Further legal action is being taken based on the available evidence," said Dr Lal Umed Singh, ASP, Jashpur.
The Kunkuri police have registered a death report, conducted an inquest proceeding and arranged for a post-mortem examination. As the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Tapkara police station, the case file was transferred to them, and subsequently a murder case was registered under section 103(1) of the BNS.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that his father had a quarrelsome nature and frequently picked fights over trivial matters, both at home and outside. A dispute over some issue arose between the two on the day of the incident, and in a fit of rage, Suraj struck his father on the head with the stone grinder used for spices, resulting in his death.
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