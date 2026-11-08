ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Boy To Make Money Through Organ Harvesting In Chhattisgarh, Arrested

Jashpur: The police in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh have arrested a young man for killing a relative's child to harvest his organs and make some quick money.

The Sanna police in Jashpur district cracked the brutal murder of a 5-year-old boy, Jitendra Ram, with the arrest of Basudev (alias Tangnu). According to police, the accused lured the child, gave him alcohol, and then slit his throat before removing his body parts for organ harvesting.

The accused has confessed that he removed the child’s kidneys, lungs, and eyes. According to the police, Ramjit Ram, a resident of Lodhenapath Mahua, filed a report on November 7 regarding the disappearance of his son.

The complainant stated that he had arrived in the village of Sanna about a year ago with his family to work as a labourer and was living in a hut near a dam. He further mentioned that his cousin, Basudev, a resident of Gorrapath village, used to visit his home occasionally.

According to the complainant, on the morning of November 5, around 9 am, the accused, Basudev, arrived near his home and took him and another acquaintance along to drink alcohol.

After consuming alcohol, Ramjit and the other man headed toward the bus stand, while the accused went toward his own hut.

When Ramjit returned to his hut, his son, Jitendra, was nowhere to be found. The family began searching the surrounding area.

During this time, a man mentioned having seen the child leaving with Basudev. The family searched extensively throughout the nearby villages and fields, but the boy could not be located.

On the morning of November 7, Ramjit and his family members set out once again to search for the boy. Meanwhile, a villager spotted a sack in a water-filled pit near a field. Inside the sack, the body of the child, wrapped in a blanket and a quilt, was found, partially covered with soil.

After receiving information about the discovery, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Given the gravity of the case, the Jashpur police took the suspect, Basudev, into custody for questioning. During interrogation.