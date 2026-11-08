Man Kills Boy To Make Money Through Organ Harvesting In Chhattisgarh, Arrested
The accused has confessed that he removed the child’s kidneys, lungs, and eyes
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Jashpur: The police in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh have arrested a young man for killing a relative's child to harvest his organs and make some quick money.
The Sanna police in Jashpur district cracked the brutal murder of a 5-year-old boy, Jitendra Ram, with the arrest of Basudev (alias Tangnu). According to police, the accused lured the child, gave him alcohol, and then slit his throat before removing his body parts for organ harvesting.
The accused has confessed that he removed the child’s kidneys, lungs, and eyes. According to the police, Ramjit Ram, a resident of Lodhenapath Mahua, filed a report on November 7 regarding the disappearance of his son.
The complainant stated that he had arrived in the village of Sanna about a year ago with his family to work as a labourer and was living in a hut near a dam. He further mentioned that his cousin, Basudev, a resident of Gorrapath village, used to visit his home occasionally.
According to the complainant, on the morning of November 5, around 9 am, the accused, Basudev, arrived near his home and took him and another acquaintance along to drink alcohol.
After consuming alcohol, Ramjit and the other man headed toward the bus stand, while the accused went toward his own hut.
When Ramjit returned to his hut, his son, Jitendra, was nowhere to be found. The family began searching the surrounding area.
During this time, a man mentioned having seen the child leaving with Basudev. The family searched extensively throughout the nearby villages and fields, but the boy could not be located.
On the morning of November 7, Ramjit and his family members set out once again to search for the boy. Meanwhile, a villager spotted a sack in a water-filled pit near a field. Inside the sack, the body of the child, wrapped in a blanket and a quilt, was found, partially covered with soil.
After receiving information about the discovery, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
Given the gravity of the case, the Jashpur police took the suspect, Basudev, into custody for questioning. During interrogation.
The accused revealed that he had arrived in the village of Sanna about a year ago to work as a labourer. He was employed to grow vegetables on a man’s farm and lived in a hut located on the same property.
According to the accused, he desired to earn more money, which led him to constantly search for various ways to make money via social media.
During this process, the idea occurred to him to harvest and sell the body parts of young children. The accused has informed the police that on the morning of November 5, while on his way to work, he passed by the home of Ramjit.
After consuming alcohol there with Ramjit and another acquaintance, he left them and began his return journey. Along the way, he met with Jitendra, and lured the child away and took him to a hut located in a field belonging to Ghulam Ansari.
He then took the child to Sanna Khutatangar, where he purchased liquor and a chicken. After returning, he cooked the chicken and gave the child some of the liquor.
According to the police, the child fell asleep. Taking advantage of this, the accused used a knife he had brought with him to slit the child’s throat, killing him.
The police said that the accused confessed that after murdering the child, he used the same knife to cut open the chest and abdomen, removing the kidneys, lungs, and eyes. He placed these organs into a plastic bucket. He then wrapped the body in a blanket and a quilt, stuffed it into a sack, and buried it in a pit.
The accused had hidden the knife used in the crime, a shovel, and the bucket containing the organs by burying them in a pit near a bamboo thicket, in an attempt to cover up the crime.
Acting on information provided by the accused, Basudev, the police recovered the child's body, the knife used in the murder, the shovel, the organs kept in the plastic bucket, and his mobile phone.
"Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused had been searching for ways to earn quick money on social media, during which the idea occurred to him to harvest and sell human organs from children. Such a criminal mindset is extremely grave," said Lal Umed Singh, SSP.
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