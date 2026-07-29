ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Man For Posing As IAS Officer To Sexually Exploit Girls In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A man who posed as an IAS officer to exploit young women sexually while promising them government jobs was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

According to police, over the past few years, the accused has targeted several women, luring them with the promise of jobs as officers or air hostesses. DCP (East) Manish Chaudhary said that the Jodhpur Police swiftly acted on the allegations of three women, who approached the Commissioner's office and shared their ordeal. “They revealed that they had been raped after being promised job offers,” said Chaudhary.

The police, during the investigation, found that the accused, Ummedaram, 47, had sexually exploited several young women, including minors, for five years.

Two of these women filed complaints at the Ratanada Police Station. One stated that in 2024, when she was 16 years old, Ummedaram engaged in a sexual relationship with her after enticing her, promising to help her become an officer. He repeatedly took her to a hotel in Ratanada and exploited her over three years. The Ratanada police filed a case and arrested him immediately.