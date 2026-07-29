Police Arrest Man For Posing As IAS Officer To Sexually Exploit Girls In Jodhpur
Posing as an IAS officer, the man allegedly exploited girls with promises of helping them secure jobs, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 12:49 AM IST
Jodhpur: A man who posed as an IAS officer to exploit young women sexually while promising them government jobs was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
According to police, over the past few years, the accused has targeted several women, luring them with the promise of jobs as officers or air hostesses. DCP (East) Manish Chaudhary said that the Jodhpur Police swiftly acted on the allegations of three women, who approached the Commissioner's office and shared their ordeal. “They revealed that they had been raped after being promised job offers,” said Chaudhary.
The police, during the investigation, found that the accused, Ummedaram, 47, had sexually exploited several young women, including minors, for five years.
Two of these women filed complaints at the Ratanada Police Station. One stated that in 2024, when she was 16 years old, Ummedaram engaged in a sexual relationship with her after enticing her, promising to help her become an officer. He repeatedly took her to a hotel in Ratanada and exploited her over three years. The Ratanada police filed a case and arrested him immediately.
The DCP noted that the accused often hung out at coaching centres and libraries in the city. He would spend three to four hours at a time in libraries, where he ensnared several young women. One girl had come to Jodhpur from Ajmer for exam preparation. He went with her to Ajmer and raped her at a hotel there, the official said. She shared her entire ordeal with the police, which led to the filing of an FIR in Jodhpur that was forwarded to concerned jurisdictional officers.
Interrogation revealed that he pretended to be single and maintained a polished appearance, even though he was married with two daughters. He always looked well-groomed to seem sophisticated and was arrested while he sat at a library. The police have filed two cases against him.
The police arrested the accused, presented him in court, and secured his remand until July 30. He had been renting a room in Ajit Colony, where police found fake IAS and RAS identity cards along with official seals. He had also affixed a red strip to his car to make it look like he is a government official.
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