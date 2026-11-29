Karnataka Gold And Diamond Robbery: Police Arrest Key Accused After His Escape From Custody
Police arrest the accused involved in gold shop robbery case arrested from Islampur.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Subhadip Roy Nandy
Siliguri: A key accused involved in gold robbery in Karnataka has been arrested after he had earlier escaped from police custody.
The accused was arrested from Islampur on a tip-off by a team from the Pradhannagar Police Station on Saturday night. The police arrested Sujan Lakhandri from a hideout and produced him before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday.
The arrest came in connection with the robbery that took place 11 months ago at a gold shop in Hunsur, in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. Over 8 kg of gold and diamonds were allegedly looted from the shop.
The Karnataka Police had earlier arrested two people in connection with the case. Sujan was first arrested on November 23, but the next day, after he was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court, he managed to escape through the ventilator of a hotel’s restroom.
The Karnataka Police obtained a transit remand and were planning to take him along and had booked a room at a hotel near the Siliguri Junction area. After the escape, Karnataka Police again sought the assistance of the Siliguri Police to locate the accused.
Investigations revealed that Sujan had been hiding in various locations since the robbery. About three months ago, he arrived in Matigara to stay at the home of a relative and later rented a room in the same area.
Police have said that his role in the robbery is being investigated. After a police team from the Pradhannagar received information about his presence in Islampurm, a raid was conducted to arrest him.
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