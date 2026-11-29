ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Gold And Diamond Robbery: Police Arrest Key Accused After His Escape From Custody

Siliguri: A key accused involved in gold robbery in Karnataka has been arrested after he had earlier escaped from police custody.

The accused was arrested from Islampur on a tip-off by a team from the Pradhannagar Police Station on Saturday night. The police arrested Sujan Lakhandri from a hideout and produced him before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday.

The arrest came in connection with the robbery that took place 11 months ago at a gold shop in Hunsur, in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. Over 8 kg of gold and diamonds were allegedly looted from the shop.

The Karnataka Police had earlier arrested two people in connection with the case. Sujan was first arrested on November 23, but the next day, after he was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court, he managed to escape through the ventilator of a hotel’s restroom.