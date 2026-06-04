ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Deputy Collector In MP's Morena Over Rape Allegations

Morena: The police have arrested deputy collector Arvind Mahaur, who was posted at Morena district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, in an alleged rape case following a complaint by a woman that she faced sexual assault after being lured with a promise of marraige.

The arrest came after the Civil Lines Police Station registered a case on Wednesday night against the official, following a complaint by a 32-year-old woman residing in Ganeshpur that she was raped by him on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was filed with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dharmaraj Meena , following which Mahaur was taken into custody from his official residence.

The woman stated that she first became acquainted with Mahaur through social media in 2025 before they developed a close relationship. According to the complaint, in March 2025, the deputy collector invited the woman to meet him at his residence and under the promise of marriage subjected her to sexual abuse.

The woman has further alleged that during Mahaur's tenure as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Sabalgarh, she faced sexual assault repeatedly at various locations across Morena and Gwalior including at his official residence.

She has further complained that she was subjected to sexual exploitation for nearly fifteen months under the false assurance of marriage. She said that instead of marriage the demands about substantial sum of money were made from her.