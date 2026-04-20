ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest 2 Brothers Wanted In Hathras Property Dealer-Journalist Killing

New Delhi: Two brothers carrying a total reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to their arrest have been held from northwest Delhi in connection with the killing of a property dealer-cum-journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, an official said on Monday.

Accused Kamal Sharma (38) and Gaurav Sharma (36) were apprehended from a spot near the Prembari drain in the Wazirpur Industrial Area following a tip-off about armed suspects moving in the locality.

Police said the duo were wanted in connection with the killing of Ved Prakash Sharma alias Sonu, a 35-year-old property dealer who was also associated with a local news platform in Hathras.

"He had gone missing on April 6, and his body was found the next day from a drain near the Sadabad-Jalesar road," a police officer said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the killing was linked to a property dispute. The accused were allegedly pressuring the victim to sell his property, but he had refused, following which they hatched a plan to eliminate him.