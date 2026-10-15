ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest 73-Year-Old Man For 'Murdering' Wife In Rajasthan's Kota

73-year-old man arrested for murder of his wife in Ayana police station area of Kota. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Police on Thursday cracked the two and a half months old murder case in Rajasthan's Kota with the arrest of 73-year-old Chunnilal Mali in the murder of his wife.

The crime occurred in the Ayana police station area. Chunnilal murdered his 70-year-old wife, Kamalabai Mali, and after the crime, he attempted to shift the blame on his son-in-law and nephews.

The police investigation revealed his involvement, following which he was arrested. A history of domestic discord and Chunnilal’s volatile temper is believed to have been responsible for the murder. The police investigation has revealed that Chunnilal waited for his wife to fall asleep before killing her with a sharp-edged weapon. Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said that Chunnilal has been arrested for the murder of his wife in Kajaliya village. The accused struck Kamalabai on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death. After the incident, he inflicted minor injuries on his own head, wiped away the blood, and wrapped a cloth around it to make it appear that he had been attacked by some assailants. A day after the crime, when the milkman arrived in the morning, Chunnilal opened the door and, feigning ignorance, concocted a story of an attack by unknown individuals.