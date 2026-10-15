Police Arrest 73-Year-Old Man For 'Murdering' Wife In Rajasthan's Kota
A man attempted to shift the blame on his son-in-law and nephews after allegedly murdering his wife.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Kota: Police on Thursday cracked the two and a half months old murder case in Rajasthan's Kota with the arrest of 73-year-old Chunnilal Mali in the murder of his wife.
The crime occurred in the Ayana police station area. Chunnilal murdered his 70-year-old wife, Kamalabai Mali, and after the crime, he attempted to shift the blame on his son-in-law and nephews.
The police investigation revealed his involvement, following which he was arrested. A history of domestic discord and Chunnilal’s volatile temper is believed to have been responsible for the murder.
The police investigation has revealed that Chunnilal waited for his wife to fall asleep before killing her with a sharp-edged weapon.
Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said that Chunnilal has been arrested for the murder of his wife in Kajaliya village. The accused struck Kamalabai on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death.
After the incident, he inflicted minor injuries on his own head, wiped away the blood, and wrapped a cloth around it to make it appear that he had been attacked by some assailants.
A day after the crime, when the milkman arrived in the morning, Chunnilal opened the door and, feigning ignorance, concocted a story of an attack by unknown individuals.
SP Shankar said that the police came to know about the cover up as they found the main entrance to the house locked from the inside throughout the night, which was opened by Chunnilal only when the milkman called out in the morning.
"Had an outsider committed the crime, they would have had to exit through the main gate. Furthermore, there were no signs of an intruder, such as damage to the roof or the roof sheets, or anything to indicate that someone had climbed over the walls," said SP Shankar.
To mislead the police, Chunnilal put the blame for the murder on his son-in-law, Balram, and his nephews, Sonu and Chetan, citing a dispute over land as a motive.
However, technical investigation and Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis confirmed that none of the three were present in or around the village at the time.
According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), the son-in-law, Balram, was in Rawal Javal village to offer condolences following the death of his brother-in-law.
"No suspicious activity was detected regarding the whereabouts of the two nephews. No other person was present at the scene other than the deceased, Kamala, and her husband, Chunnilal," said the SP.
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