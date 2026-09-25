Police Are Not Recovery Agents, Stations Cannot Be Used to Collect Rent: Karnataka High Court
The court quashes criminal proceedings against hospital management, says giving a civil dispute a criminal colour amounts to misuse of law.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that police cannot be used as "recovery agents” to collect unpaid rent or settle contractual disputes that are essentially civil in nature.
Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the observation on Thursday while quashing a criminal case registered against the management of a hospital over unpaid rent.
The High Court passed the order on a petition filed by Kuldeep Behera, Regional Director of Kids Clinic India Limited, which operates the Cloudnine Hospital, and others. They had approached the High Court seeking to quash the criminal case registered against them at Varthur Police Station in Bengaluru.
"Police are not recovery agents," the court observed, It added that police officers cannot function like civil courts to recover rent payable under contractual agreements.
The court noted that the petitioner company had been regularly paying rent for the previous three years. It said that unless there was a dishonest or fraudulent intention at the time the agreement was entered into, a subsequent failure to pay rent could not by itself be treated as a criminal offence.
The rental agreement between the parties also contained a specific provision for resolving disputes through arbitration. The court said giving a criminal colour to what was essentially a civil dispute would amount to an abuse of the legal process.
It also expressed concern that weak criminal cases arising out of civil disputes consume valuable judicial time and burden the justice system. The criminal proceedings pending before the trial court were consequently quashed.
The case originated from a rental agreement executed in 2023. Landowner Sanjeev SM had rented out his building in Varthur Hobli to Kids Clinic India Limited for operating a hospital. A disagreement subsequently arose between the landlord and hospital management over changing the electricity meter’s RR number to the hospital’s name.
Following the dispute, the hospital management allegedly withheld three months’ rent amounting to Rs 11,70,858. The landlord then lodged an FIR accusing the hospital management of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Challenging the criminal proceedings, the company and its representatives approached the High Court, arguing that the dispute arose from a contractual relationship and was civil in nature.
The High Court accepted this position, reiterating that criminal law and police machinery cannot be invoked merely as a means to recover money arising from a rental or contractual dispute.
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