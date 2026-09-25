ETV Bharat / state

Police Are Not Recovery Agents, Stations Cannot Be Used to Collect Rent: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that police cannot be used as "recovery agents” to collect unpaid rent or settle contractual disputes that are essentially civil in nature.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made the observation on Thursday while quashing a criminal case registered against the management of a hospital over unpaid rent.



The High Court passed the order on a petition filed by Kuldeep Behera, Regional Director of Kids Clinic India Limited, which operates the Cloudnine Hospital, and others. They had approached the High Court seeking to quash the criminal case registered against them at Varthur Police Station in Bengaluru.

"Police are not recovery agents," the court observed, It added that police officers cannot function like civil courts to recover rent payable under contractual agreements.

The court noted that the petitioner company had been regularly paying rent for the previous three years. It said that unless there was a dishonest or fraudulent intention at the time the agreement was entered into, a subsequent failure to pay rent could not by itself be treated as a criminal offence.

The rental agreement between the parties also contained a specific provision for resolving disputes through arbitration. The court said giving a criminal colour to what was essentially a civil dispute would amount to an abuse of the legal process.