Chhattisgarh High Court Rules No Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings At Home
The case under Section 94 of the BNSS, 2023, pertained to two relatives who had been organising Christian prayer meetings at their residence since 2016.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Bilaspur: The High Court here on Tuesday quashed police notices issued to two petitioners from Godhana village in Janjgir-Champa district and directed authorities not to interfere in their civil rights.
The case pertained to two relatives who had been organising Christian prayer meetings at their residence since 2016.
According to the petitioners, the gatherings were peaceful and did not cause any disturbance or involve unlawful activity. However, local police had issued multiple notices under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, asking them to stop holding such meetings.
The petitioners informed the court that notices were served on October 18, 2025, November 22, 2025, and February 1, 2026. They also pointed out that the Gram Panchayat had earlier granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for conducting prayer meetings, which was later withdrawn allegedly under pressure.
Seeking relief, they urged the High Court to quash the notices and restrain the police from interfering in their right to conduct religious gatherings within their private residence.
Opposing the plea, the State government argued that criminal cases had previously been registered against the petitioners and that they had failed to obtain approval from competent authorities for such gatherings, prompting police action.
After hearing both sides, a single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi observed that there is no law prohibiting individuals from holding prayer meetings in their own homes. The court emphasised that as long as such gatherings do not violate any legal provisions, prior permission from authorities is not required. "At the same time, if any issue arises relating to noise or law and order, authorities are free to take action as per existing legal provisions," the bench clarified.
The court further directed police officials not to harass the petitioners or interfere with their civil rights under the guise of investigation and quashed all notices issued against them.
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