ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Rules No Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings At Home

Bilaspur: The High Court here on Tuesday quashed police notices issued to two petitioners from Godhana village in Janjgir-Champa district and directed authorities not to interfere in their civil rights.

The case pertained to two relatives who had been organising Christian prayer meetings at their residence since 2016.

According to the petitioners, the gatherings were peaceful and did not cause any disturbance or involve unlawful activity. However, local police had issued multiple notices under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, asking them to stop holding such meetings.

The petitioners informed the court that notices were served on October 18, 2025, November 22, 2025, and February 1, 2026. They also pointed out that the Gram Panchayat had earlier granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for conducting prayer meetings, which was later withdrawn allegedly under pressure.

Seeking relief, they urged the High Court to quash the notices and restrain the police from interfering in their right to conduct religious gatherings within their private residence.