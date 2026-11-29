ETV Bharat / state

Ghost SIMs Pose Major Challenge To Jharkhand Police In Its Fight Against Cyber Crime

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police has launched a major crackdown on ghost SIM cards to prevent cyber fraud.

SIM cards used in cyber fraud, issued in the name of someone but used by another person or a cybercriminal gang, have become a new challenge for the police. Criminals use such SIM cards to conceal their true identities and siphon off money from people's bank accounts, then change their mobile numbers.

Ghost SIMs from the Northeast a new challenge Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Narendra Singh said previously, fake SIM cards used in cyber crimes primarily arrived in Jharkhand from neighboring states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. "Police launched a comprehensive crackdown to stop the supply of such SIM cards. Fake SIM holders, SIM retailers, and those running such shops were identified and FIRs were filed against them. The accused were arrested and sent to jail, and speedy trials were conducted in the cases," he said. Singh said the sustained action had an impact and reduced the supply of fake SIM cards from neighboring states. However cybercriminal networks are now increasingly using ghost SIM cards originating from Northeastern states. Police are monitoring such SIM cards. "We are in touch with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the respective states to monitor the network's activities and take joint action if necessary," he said. What is a Ghost SIM? Essentially, a ghost SIM is a mobile SIM card issued in the name and identity of another person, but used by someone else. In many cases, SIM cards are obtained through forged documents or incorrect KYC. In some cases, such SIM cards are issued in the names of deceased individuals and used for committing cyber crimes. Cybercriminals use such SIM cards to conceal their true identities, defraud people, and mislead investigating agencies. Deactivating or changing the number after a crime makes it challenging for the police to reach the perpetrators. How the Network Works SIM card providers play a crucial role in the network. Their job is to collect pre-activated SIM cards from other states and deliver them to cyber criminals in Jharkhand. For this purpose, they travel to the Northeast by air and train and purchase a large number of SIM cards from local agents and some SIM sellers. Thus, SIM supply has become a separate business within the cyber fraud business. 'Ghost SIMs' are created using fake e-KYCs