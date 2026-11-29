Ghost SIMs Pose Major Challenge To Jharkhand Police In Its Fight Against Cyber Crime
Police said ghost SIMs were earlier smuggled from neighbouring states but now are being procured from the Northeast, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Police has launched a major crackdown on ghost SIM cards to prevent cyber fraud.
SIM cards used in cyber fraud, issued in the name of someone but used by another person or a cybercriminal gang, have become a new challenge for the police. Criminals use such SIM cards to conceal their true identities and siphon off money from people's bank accounts, then change their mobile numbers.
Ghost SIMs from the Northeast a new challenge
Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Narendra Singh said previously, fake SIM cards used in cyber crimes primarily arrived in Jharkhand from neighboring states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. "Police launched a comprehensive crackdown to stop the supply of such SIM cards. Fake SIM holders, SIM retailers, and those running such shops were identified and FIRs were filed against them. The accused were arrested and sent to jail, and speedy trials were conducted in the cases," he said.
Singh said the sustained action had an impact and reduced the supply of fake SIM cards from neighboring states. However cybercriminal networks are now increasingly using ghost SIM cards originating from Northeastern states. Police are monitoring such SIM cards. "We are in touch with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the respective states to monitor the network's activities and take joint action if necessary," he said.
What is a Ghost SIM?
Essentially, a ghost SIM is a mobile SIM card issued in the name and identity of another person, but used by someone else. In many cases, SIM cards are obtained through forged documents or incorrect KYC. In some cases, such SIM cards are issued in the names of deceased individuals and used for committing cyber crimes.
Cybercriminals use such SIM cards to conceal their true identities, defraud people, and mislead investigating agencies. Deactivating or changing the number after a crime makes it challenging for the police to reach the perpetrators.
How the Network Works
SIM card providers play a crucial role in the network. Their job is to collect pre-activated SIM cards from other states and deliver them to cyber criminals in Jharkhand. For this purpose, they travel to the Northeast by air and train and purchase a large number of SIM cards from local agents and some SIM sellers. Thus, SIM supply has become a separate business within the cyber fraud business.
'Ghost SIMs' are created using fake e-KYCs
The network uses fake e-KYCs. Some suspicious SIM sellers misuse the documents and biometrics of ordinary customers to activate additional SIMs. The customer is told that their KYC is incomplete and fingerprints are taken again. Taking advantage of the process, multiple SIMs are issued in their name, unbeknownst to the customer. These additional SIMs are called 'ghost SIMs'.
Such SIM cards are later used for cyber fraud. Criminals neither have to obtain a SIM card in their own name nor use the mobile network in their area. SIM cards issued using identities from other states provide them with an additional safeguard in their fraudulent activities.
Up to Rs 2,500 per SIM card
SIM cards procured from Assam and other areas of the Northeast are sold at exorbitant prices in Jharkhand. Local cyber criminals pay between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per SIM. This means that suppliers make substantial profits between the purchase and sale of SIM cards.
The business involves various individuals who procure SIM cards, transport them, and sell them locally. This clearly demonstrates that cyber fraud is not just perpetrated by the individual operating the phone, but also by an entire supply network that provides mobile connections using fake identities.
The severity of this network can be gauged from the action taken by the Jamtara police in 2025. Police recovered 377 SIM cards with Assam numbers from an accused identified as Akbar Hussain. The discovery of such a large number of activated SIM cards from other states alerted the police to an organized SIM supply business. Investigation revealed that SIM cards were procured from Assam and then delivered to cyber criminals in Jharkhand.
According to cyber expert Vineet Kumar, cyber criminals using SIM cards from other states complicate police investigations. A fraudster, based in Jharkhand, often makes calls from a number in Assam or another state. When police investigate a fraud complaint, their initial information leads to addresses and documents from another state.
In such cases, SIM cards are often issued in the name of someone who has no connection to the crime. Police struggle to establish a connection between the person listed on the SIM card, the actual user, and the network that provides the SIM. However, the location and reach of the mobile phone remain unclear.
Singh appealed to the public to exercise utmost caution when purchasing SIM cards. "Purchase SIM cards only from authorized and trusted stores and ensure verification of your identity and documents. If any retailer or shop is found selling fake SIM cards or participating in the network, people can confidentially inform the police. Information can also be provided through WhatsApp and messaging. Upon receiving information, an investigation will be conducted and legal action will be taken against the culprits," he said.
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