Police Action At Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib: Under Whose Pressure Harsimrat Deleted Her X Post, Asks AAP
The AAP leader alleged it is a habit of the Badal family to take a stand and subsequently backtrack for the sake of personal interests.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu, general secretary and media in-charge of AAP Punjab, on Tuesday tore into Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, questioning her decision to delete a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) concerning the police action at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.
"When the police entered Bangla Sahib, Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted a tweet about the incident. However, after a few hours, the tweet was deleted due to pressure," said Pannu, questioning under what political pressure she deleted the tweet.
The AAP leader alleged that it is a long-standing habit of the Badal family to initially take a stand and subsequently backtrack for the sake of personal interests.
Showing old videos of the Badal family, he recalled that when the Centre's three farm laws were introduced, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal herself had supported them and enumerated their benefits to farmers. However, they later backtracked on their statements after witnessing public outrage.
Taking a dig at Harsimrat's stance on the farm laws, Pannu said, "They claimed to have secured a letter from the then Union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar. If they do not trust that very letter, then what will they trust? That is how they had stood in favour of the three farm laws back then."
Alleging that the Badals engage in nothing but politics, even in religious matters, the AAP leader said that Sukhbir Badal had appeared before Akal Takht and admitted to all the wrongs and errors regarding the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the Kotkapura-Behbal Kalan firing cases, but immediately upon stepping out, he backtracked by claiming the statement had been made under duress.
Referring to the SAD’s Mawan Dhiyan Insaaf Yatra against drugs across the state, Pannu questioned why those currently engaging in theatrics in the name of 'Save Punjab' are shifting their stance regarding the Delhi Police's actions at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
"The question is, for those claiming they have set out to save Punjab — will such 'catwalks' save the state? They have remained loyal neither to Punjab nor to the Sikhs, having repeatedly betrayed them at every turn," he said.
Alleging that the Badal family has misled the Sikh community and the people of Punjab by maintaining control over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the AAP leader asserted that the people of Punjab remember their past stances, the sacrilege incident, and the betrayal regarding the farm laws, and will not fall for any of their deceptions now.
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