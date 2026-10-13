ETV Bharat / state

Police Action At Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib: Under Whose Pressure Harsimrat Deleted Her X Post, Asks AAP

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a programme at Bathinda. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu, general secretary and media in-charge of AAP Punjab, on Tuesday tore into Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, questioning her decision to delete a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) concerning the police action at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

"When the police entered Bangla Sahib, Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted a tweet about the incident. However, after a few hours, the tweet was deleted due to pressure," said Pannu, questioning under what political pressure she deleted the tweet.

The AAP leader alleged that it is a long-standing habit of the Badal family to initially take a stand and subsequently backtrack for the sake of personal interests. Showing old videos of the Badal family, he recalled that when the Centre's three farm laws were introduced, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal herself had supported them and enumerated their benefits to farmers. However, they later backtracked on their statements after witnessing public outrage. Taking a dig at Harsimrat's stance on the farm laws, Pannu said, "They claimed to have secured a letter from the then Union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar. If they do not trust that very letter, then what will they trust? That is how they had stood in favour of the three farm laws back then."