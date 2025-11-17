ETV Bharat / state

Assault On Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Secy's Son:Police Constable Suspended, Private Escort Vehicle Seized

Dehradun: The Dehradun police have urged the Haridwar District Magistrate to cancel licences of three weapons, allegedly used to assault assault by Divya Pratap Singh, son of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, on R Yashovardhan, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswami.

The accused has been given three days to present his case before the police. Meanwhile, a constable has been suspended, and a private escort vehicle seized.

Yashovardhan in a complaint with police said, on the evening of November 15, while he on his way from Mussoorie to Dehradun he was assaulted by a few men who also threatened him with a licenced weapon.

The police immediately took action and seized one of the vehicles. During investigation, the police traced vehicle's number and established that it belonged to Divya Pratap. Another key point in the case was that a police gunman was present with the former MLA's son during the incident. Therefore, the Dehradun police took immediate action and wrote a letter to the Haridwar police, following which the gunman was suspended.

After the video of the assault surfaced, police intensified their action. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, "Based on a complaint filed by the victim, an investigation was conducted during which it was revealed Divya Pratap was in the passenger's seat in his car and that he not only assaulted but also threatened and intimidated the victim with a licensed weapon.