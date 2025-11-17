Assault On Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Secy's Son:Police Constable Suspended, Private Escort Vehicle Seized
Police said the accused, Divya Pratap Singh has been given three days to present his case.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
Dehradun: The Dehradun police have urged the Haridwar District Magistrate to cancel licences of three weapons, allegedly used to assault assault by Divya Pratap Singh, son of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, on R Yashovardhan, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswami.
The accused has been given three days to present his case before the police. Meanwhile, a constable has been suspended, and a private escort vehicle seized.
Yashovardhan in a complaint with police said, on the evening of November 15, while he on his way from Mussoorie to Dehradun he was assaulted by a few men who also threatened him with a licenced weapon.
The police immediately took action and seized one of the vehicles. During investigation, the police traced vehicle's number and established that it belonged to Divya Pratap. Another key point in the case was that a police gunman was present with the former MLA's son during the incident. Therefore, the Dehradun police took immediate action and wrote a letter to the Haridwar police, following which the gunman was suspended.
After the video of the assault surfaced, police intensified their action. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, "Based on a complaint filed by the victim, an investigation was conducted during which it was revealed Divya Pratap was in the passenger's seat in his car and that he not only assaulted but also threatened and intimidated the victim with a licensed weapon.
"Dehradun Police immediately wrote a letter to the District Magistrate, Haridwar, requesting action to revoke three licensed weapons. The accused has also been asked to appear before the police within three days. If he fails to do so, Dehradun Police will take further action," he said.
However, surprisingly, even after the identity of the accused was established, the case remained registered against an unknown person for 24 hours. A press release issued by Dehradun Police on Tuesday, stated that a case has been registered at Rajpur police station against Divya Pratap and constable Rajesh Singh.
Meanwhile, the Congress party questioned the law and order situation in the state capital. "The investigation into the case has been extremely lax so far. Crime is on the rise, whether in the capital or in other districts of the state. The BJP is failing to rein in its own leaders. Such incidents are being perpetrated by BJP leaders everyday in the state," said Garima Dasauni, State Spokesperson, Congress.
BJP spokesperson and MLA Vinod Chamoli condemned the incident, saying, "Whoever committed the crime should be punished. We should instill good values in our children".
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Divya Pratap's mother, Devyani Singh, said, "I requested him (the former Chief Secretary) several times to meet and talk to him, but he fell for his son's lies and refused to speak to us. I even requested and apologized to him several times to withdraw the case, but he refused".
