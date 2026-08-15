ETV Bharat / state

PoK Would Have Been Fighting To Join Jammu Kashmir If Centre Hadn't Revoked Special Status In 2019: Omar in I-Day Speech

Srinagar: Expressing concern over the prevailing unrest in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said people in PoK would have been protesting to join Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not revoked the special constitutional guarantees in 2019.

"Today, when we see the situation in that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control, it is said and we are worried. I realise, if our situation had not changed in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir would have been protesting to reunite with thi part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours,” Abdullah said in his Independence Day speech at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressing Independence Day event at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium. (ETV Bharat)

He was referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and demotion of state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of people participated in the celebrations to watch the spectacular performances and march pasts of the police, paramilitary contingents and students.

A major part of Abdullah's ceremonial address was dedicated to the sacrifies laid down by people in Jammu and Kashmir fighting tribal invaders from Pakistan in 1947.

He said the protests in PoK has vindicated National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his colleagues' decision to fight the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in 1947.

"When I look across the LoC today, I realise the ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared) 80 years ago were right," he said, naming National Conference leader Master Abdul Aziz who was killed in Muzaffarabad while stopping the intruders.