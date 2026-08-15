PoK Would Have Been Fighting To Join Jammu Kashmir If Centre Hadn't Revoked Special Status In 2019: Omar in I-Day Speech
The J&K chief minister said the decision of acceding to India 1947 has proved leaders right in the face of situation in PoK.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Srinagar: Expressing concern over the prevailing unrest in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said people in PoK would have been protesting to join Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not revoked the special constitutional guarantees in 2019.
"Today, when we see the situation in that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control, it is said and we are worried. I realise, if our situation had not changed in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir would have been protesting to reunite with thi part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours,” Abdullah said in his Independence Day speech at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.
He was referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and demotion of state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.
Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of people participated in the celebrations to watch the spectacular performances and march pasts of the police, paramilitary contingents and students.
A major part of Abdullah's ceremonial address was dedicated to the sacrifies laid down by people in Jammu and Kashmir fighting tribal invaders from Pakistan in 1947.
He said the protests in PoK has vindicated National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his colleagues' decision to fight the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in 1947.
"When I look across the LoC today, I realise the ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared) 80 years ago were right," he said, naming National Conference leader Master Abdul Aziz who was killed in Muzaffarabad while stopping the intruders.
Dozens of people have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as unrest prevails in the region since June after authorities proscribed Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The organisation comprises traders and civil society bodies is spearheading protests to demand abolition of reservation of 12 seats for outsiders.
The JAAC alleges the Pakistan establishment uses these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing in PoK.
Abdullah said that 24 out of 114 seats are reserved for the PoK in the J&K legislative assembly and hoped they can fill them one day.
"We consider those people as our own and not strangers. Even today, seats are reserved for them in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly with the hope one day those people will be able to use these vacant seats," he said.
Earlier, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had urged the Union National Human Rights Commission to send teams to PoK to investigate the unrest in the region. He had also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PoK, asking the central government to focus on the situation there.
The Chief Minister said his government is committed to striving for J&K statehood and constitutional guarantees and called for strengthening and safeguarding federalism begining from Jammu and Kashmir.
"Federalism should be strengthened from Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever was taken away from us should be returned to us, so that this federalism and the identity do not just remain in words but become practical," he said.
"When the powers of the state are eroded, federalism is harmed. When the powers given to the state are used by the central agencies, federalism is harmed. We often see the result of this on the streets," he said reffering to Coackroach Janata Party's protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
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