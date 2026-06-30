ETV Bharat / state

Poisonous Capsules Case: Mumbai Police Get Extended Custody Of Pune Businessman As 'Terror' Probe Widens

Premji confessed in interrogation that he had purchased 100 kg of the extremely dangerous chemical known as zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty shell capsules through online websites in two separate states.

He was caught in the act last Friday in South Mumbai’s Byculla locality while distributing free-of-cost poisonous capsules in the garb of Ayurvedic medicines, causing pain and sickness to many people attending the Muharram procession.

The Mumbai Police have informed the Mazgaon Magistrate's Court that they have discovered linkages to Iran and Iraq through the phone of the highly educated accused, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and is in charge of a painting business in Viman Nagar, Pune.

Mumbai: In a significant development in the case of the Byculla poisonous capsules incident, a local court on Monday increased the police custody period of 39-year-old Pune businessman Faiyaz Premji by five additional days, as there were reports of international terror linkages and a “lone wolf” terrorist operation in the case.

Out of these, he managed to fill 14,900 capsules with one gram of zinc phosphide each, while 15,000 empty shell capsules await discovery. Two police squads have been sent to these two states to arrest the sellers of the dangerous substance in violation of safety guidelines.

The investigation further uncovered a highly strategic move to fool the victims. Each pack of the capsules supplied by Premji carried a slip with the name of a well-known pharmaceutical firm. The note falsely guaranteed the effectiveness of the ‘Ayurvedic’ drug against severe diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, asthma, and kidney diseases. Currently, police are inquiring about any link between the named pharmaceutical firm and this case.

According to the police, people who have got those pills among the masses have moved to different parts of Mumbai, considering them to be authentic medicines. One of the victims, whose name is Dilbar Hussain, has narrated that Premji had provided him with 10 capsules and told him that those would help in managing his diabetes.

The next day, after consuming two capsules because of the end of his other medicines, he faced the problem of vomiting, diarrhoea, and body pain. One more affected patient has been located at Nalasopara. A case has been filed against Premji under Sections 109, 110, and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the attempt to murder. It has been said that a huge catastrophe was stopped by the arrest in time, as the remaining distributed pills could endanger the lives of hundreds of people.