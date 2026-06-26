'I Killed Them Under Immense Stress': Confession Of Young Woman Who Killed Her Parents And Younger Sister
Swetha told the police her boyfriend had no role in killing her family but her father in his dying statement said Kenneth stabbed them all
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Puducherry: A young woman who fled after murdering her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru was arrested first, and her boyfriend, too has now been arrested. The statements she gave about the motive for the murders have shocked the police in Karnataka.
Software engineer Somasundaram (55) and his wife Muthulakshmi (48) lived with their two daughters, Swetha (24) and Supriya (20), in K R Puram, an area near Bengaluru. In a shocking twist, Swetha killed the other three family members brutally murdered in an apartment at Seegehalli on the night of June 22.
While Muthulakshmi and Supriya died on the spot, Somasundaram was found critically injured and struggling for life. Neighbours rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite undergoing treatment.
Murdered for Opposing the Relationship
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the eldest daughter, Swetha, had moved into an apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth, two months prior to this incident. Conflicts arose, which led to a heated argument when her parents visited her at her new apartment, leading her to kill her own family members. Swetha fled from the scene with her boyfriend, leaving the family in a pool of blood.
Police formed a special team to hunt down Swetha and Kenneth, the prime suspects in the triple murder case. Swetha was arrested near the Puducherry railway station on June 23. During investigations, she shocked the interrogators by confessing to the crime. She told the police that she had personally stabbed her father, mother, and younger sister to death.
Swetha’s Shocking Confession
According to the statement given by Swetha, she was not granted any freedom at home by her parents. She finally moved out as she claimed she had been living in a state of severe mental stress and isolation. It was during this period that she fell in love with a young man named Kenneth. However, her mother, Muthulakshmi, vehemently opposed their relationship. As a result, Swetha resigned from her job, rented a house in Seegehalli and began living with her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, Swetha had borrowed approximately ₹30 lakh from different sources as she was planning to start her own business. When her parents began receiving notices regarding the loan she'd taken, the parents were concerned and confronted her. A heated argument broke out between the mother and daughter at the Seegehalli residence on the day of the incident.
Swetha, who was already harbouring deep resentment towards her mother, after being questioned about the loan, stabbed Muthulakshmi to death. Swetha stated that her boyfriend, Kenneth, who was wearing headphones and listening to music at the time, helped her to drag the body to the bathroom, and later, he cleaned up the bloodstains.
Killed out of fear
Meanwhile, her younger sister Supriya, who was outside, grew suspicious when her mother failed to answer her phone calls and returned home. Swetha reportedly stabbed her sister and also repeatedly stabbed her father out of fear. In her statement, Swetha claimed to have listened to the commotion and Somasundaram, who rushed into the room. She killed her father and sister out of fear.
After killing all three, the couple fled to Tiruvannamalai on a motorcycle. When the bike broke down on the way, Kenneth put Swetha on a bus to Puducherry and went into hiding.
A major turn in the case
Police from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka formed six special teams to track down Kenneth. On Thursday night, around 10:00, they received information that Kenneth was hiding in the Anna Salai area of Puducherry. Following this call, the Orleanpet police maintained close vigilance and arrested him around 1:00 AM.
In her statement, Swetha told the police that Kenneth had no role in killing her family. However, just minutes before Somasundaram died, he gave police a statement that marked a major turning point in this case.
In that statement, Somasundaram clearly mentioned, "It was Kenneth who stabbed us." Consequently, the police are conducting an intensive interrogation to determine the extent of Kenneth's direct involvement in these brutal murders. The investigators called a forensic team to collect all evidence, and they are waiting for the report of the autopsies.