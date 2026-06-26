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'I Killed Them Under Immense Stress': Confession Of Young Woman Who Killed Her Parents And Younger Sister

Swetha and her boyfriend Kenneth have been arrested for killing her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru. Swetha said she was under immense stress. ( ETV Bharat )

Puducherry: A young woman who fled after murdering her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru was arrested first, and her boyfriend, too has now been arrested. The statements she gave about the motive for the murders have shocked the police in Karnataka.

Software engineer Somasundaram (55) and his wife Muthulakshmi (48) lived with their two daughters, Swetha (24) and Supriya (20), in K R Puram, an area near Bengaluru. In a shocking twist, Swetha killed the other three family members brutally murdered in an apartment at Seegehalli on the night of June 22.

While Muthulakshmi and Supriya died on the spot, Somasundaram was found critically injured and struggling for life. Neighbours rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite undergoing treatment.

Murdered for Opposing the Relationship

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the eldest daughter, Swetha, had moved into an apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth, two months prior to this incident. Conflicts arose, which led to a heated argument when her parents visited her at her new apartment, leading her to kill her own family members. Swetha fled from the scene with her boyfriend, leaving the family in a pool of blood.

Police formed a special team to hunt down Swetha and Kenneth, the prime suspects in the triple murder case. Swetha was arrested near the Puducherry railway station on June 23. During investigations, she shocked the interrogators by confessing to the crime. She told the police that she had personally stabbed her father, mother, and younger sister to death.

Swetha’s Shocking Confession

According to the statement given by Swetha, she was not granted any freedom at home by her parents. She finally moved out as she claimed she had been living in a state of severe mental stress and isolation. It was during this period that she fell in love with a young man named Kenneth. However, her mother, Muthulakshmi, vehemently opposed their relationship. As a result, Swetha resigned from her job, rented a house in Seegehalli and began living with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Swetha had borrowed approximately ₹30 lakh from different sources as she was planning to start her own business. When her parents began receiving notices regarding the loan she'd taken, the parents were concerned and confronted her. A heated argument broke out between the mother and daughter at the Seegehalli residence on the day of the incident.