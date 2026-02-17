Pod Of Around 75 Humpback Dolphins Sighted Off Maharashtra Coast
Around 70-75 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins were sighted off the Malvan-Tarkarli coast in Sindhudurg district.
Sindhudurg: A large pod of around 70 to 75 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins was sighted off the Malvan-Tarkarli Devbag coast in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, delighting tourists and locals, marine experts said. While dolphins are commonly found in the coastal Konkan belt, sightings usually involve smaller groups. This is believed to be among the largest pods spotted together in the area in recent years.
Marine biologist Vishal Bhave captured drone footage of the pod moving parallel to the waves and occasionally leaping out of the water. The dolphins were seen swimming in a coordinated manner. He attributed the sighting to favourable sea conditions and the availability of fish along the coast.
"The conditions on the sea at this time are quite calm and fertile. Dolphins are attracted here due to the abundance of fish along the coast. There are also low levels of pollution, which is beneficial for this species,” Bhave said.
Tourists and local fishermen gathered along the shore to witness the spectacle. Naturalists have advised the water sports companies to prevent human interference in the natural habitat of dolphins to protect them.
"Boats should be prevented from getting too close to this pod. The loud music or engine noise should be kept low in order to stop interference with their echolocation system. The coasts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are important habitats for these dolphins," said Bhave.
Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said that the sighting of the dolphins has added to the glory of the natural wealth of Sindhudurg. Sharing the video on X, Rane wrote, “God has generously showered natural stunning beauty upon Konkan with breathtaking landscapes, and silver beaches. It's no wonder that tourists are constantly captivated by its charm”.
“A recent sighting added to the glory to the natural wealth of Sindhudurg — a group of 75 dolphins was seen swimming together just off the coast in Malvan. This is indeed a proud and delightful sight. It will surely be a special attraction for tourists visiting South Konkan. Come to Konkan — it is truly our very own”, Rane added.
