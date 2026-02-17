ETV Bharat / state

Pod Of Around 75 Humpback Dolphins Sighted Off Maharashtra Coast

Sindhudurg: A large pod of around 70 to 75 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins was sighted off the Malvan-Tarkarli Devbag coast in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, delighting tourists and locals, marine experts said. While dolphins are commonly found in the coastal Konkan belt, sightings usually involve smaller groups. This is believed to be among the largest pods spotted together in the area in recent years.

Marine biologist Vishal Bhave captured drone footage of the pod moving parallel to the waves and occasionally leaping out of the water. The dolphins were seen swimming in a coordinated manner. He attributed the sighting to favourable sea conditions and the availability of fish along the coast.

"The conditions on the sea at this time are quite calm and fertile. Dolphins are attracted here due to the abundance of fish along the coast. There are also low levels of pollution, which is beneficial for this species,” Bhave said.

Tourists and local fishermen gathered along the shore to witness the spectacle. Naturalists have advised the water sports companies to prevent human interference in the natural habitat of dolphins to protect them.