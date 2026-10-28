POCSO, Rape Convicts Not Barred From Open Prisons, But Have No Automatic Right: Rajasthan HC
The full bench directed that the Advisory Committee must carry out a distinct and reasoned evaluation of the convict’s prison conduct.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:05 AM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 3:17 AM IST
Jaipur: In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court observed that convicts serving sentences for rape or offences under the POCSO Act are not completely barred from being transferred to open-air prisons, though they do not have an automatic right to such admission.
A three-judge Full Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, alongside Justices Sameer Jain and Pravir Bhatnagar, delivered the ruling in response to a reference made in the case of Gangaram and others.
The High Court clarified that in each such case, the Advisory Committee must conduct an individual assessment, taking into account specific circumstances, the nature and gravity of the offence, the age of the victim, the convict's conduct while in prison, the potential for rehabilitation, and their readiness for reintegration into society.
The full bench directed that the Advisory Committee must carry out a distinct and reasoned evaluation of the convict’s prison conduct, potential for reform, associated risks, and preparedness for social reintegration.
Furthermore, in line with the directives laid down in the Suhas Chakma case, the committee must record the specific reasons for recommending a transfer to an open prison. If the Advisory Committee deems a convict suitable, it may impose specific conditions—primarily to ensure the safety of other inmates, especially children—and may order the convict’s return to a closed prison should these conditions be violated.
The matter had been referred to a full bench after a division bench of the High Court expressed divergent opinions on the issue of transferring individuals convicted of rape or offences under the POCSO Act to open prisons.
Representing the petitioners, Advocate Anshuman Saxena argued that the rules governing open prisons do not impose an absolute prohibition on the transfer of convicts involved in such offences.
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