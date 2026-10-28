ETV Bharat / state

POCSO, Rape Convicts Not Barred From Open Prisons, But Have No Automatic Right: Rajasthan HC

Representational image. ( IANS )

Jaipur: In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court observed that convicts serving sentences for rape or offences under the POCSO Act are not completely barred from being transferred to open-air prisons, though they do not have an automatic right to such admission.

A three-judge Full Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, alongside Justices Sameer Jain and Pravir Bhatnagar, delivered the ruling in response to a reference made in the case of Gangaram and others.

The High Court clarified that in each such case, the Advisory Committee must conduct an individual assessment, taking into account specific circumstances, the nature and gravity of the offence, the age of the victim, the convict's conduct while in prison, the potential for rehabilitation, and their readiness for reintegration into society. The full bench directed that the Advisory Committee must carry out a distinct and reasoned evaluation of the convict’s prison conduct, potential for reform, associated risks, and preparedness for social reintegration.