POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Term For Raping Minor In Haryana's Nuh
The accused, Harichand, lured a three-year-old girl away to a hilly area near the village, where he raped her and then murdered her.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:08 AM IST
Nuh: A Special POCSO Court has sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in the rape and murder of a minor in Haryana's Nuh district. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on the accused. The Fast-Track Special Court delivered this verdict after concluding the trial in approximately 1.5 years.
The case dates back to November 2024 at a village within the jurisdiction of the Pingawan Police Station. The accused, Harichand, lured a three-year-old girl away to a hilly area near the village, where he raped her and then murdered her.
The incident sparked widespread outrage across the entire region and remained a subject of intense public discussion for a considerable period. Upon receiving the information, the police took immediate action, arresting Harichand. Police meticulously gathered forensic evidence, medical reports, and other corroborating evidence.
The prosecution presented a compelling case backed by irrefutable evidence before the court, based on which the court pronounced the accused guilty on April 18. Subsequently, on April 22, the Special POCSO Court—acting under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act—sentenced the convict to life imprisonment, along with additional sentences of seven years and two terms of five years each, ordering that all these sentences run concurrently.
The court also imposed a total fine of ₹1,30,000 on the convict. This verdict is being viewed as a strong deterrent message against crimes committed against children.
Read more