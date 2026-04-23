ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Term For Raping Minor In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A Special POCSO Court has sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in the rape and murder of a minor in Haryana's Nuh district. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on the accused. The Fast-Track Special Court delivered this verdict after concluding the trial in approximately 1.5 years.

The case dates back to November 2024 at a village within the jurisdiction of the Pingawan Police Station. The accused, Harichand, lured a three-year-old girl away to a hilly area near the village, where he raped her and then murdered her.

The incident sparked widespread outrage across the entire region and remained a subject of intense public discussion for a considerable period. Upon receiving the information, the police took immediate action, arresting Harichand. Police meticulously gathered forensic evidence, medical reports, and other corroborating evidence.