POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand In Alleged Minor Abuse Case

Prayagraj: Swami Avimukteshwaranand has landed in legal trouble after a special POCSO court ordered the registration of an FIR in connection with an alleged case of sexual abuse involving minor children.

The order was issued on Saturday by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The judge directed that a case be registered at Jhunsi police station against Avimukteshwaranand and other accused individuals.

The complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya. During the hearing, Ashutosh Maharaj appeared before the court on February 13, 2026, along with two minor victims, whose statements were recorded. The court had then scheduled further proceedings for February 21, 2026.