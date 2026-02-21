POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand In Alleged Minor Abuse Case
The judge directed that a case be registered at Jhunsi police station against Avimukteshwaranand and other accused individuals.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Prayagraj: Swami Avimukteshwaranand has landed in legal trouble after a special POCSO court ordered the registration of an FIR in connection with an alleged case of sexual abuse involving minor children.
The order was issued on Saturday by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The judge directed that a case be registered at Jhunsi police station against Avimukteshwaranand and other accused individuals.
The complaint was filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya. During the hearing, Ashutosh Maharaj appeared before the court on February 13, 2026, along with two minor victims, whose statements were recorded. The court had then scheduled further proceedings for February 21, 2026.
The investigation report submitted by the Prayagraj Police Commissioner was also presented before the court during the hearing. According to the complainant, the minors were subjected to sexual assault. The court has directed Jhunsi police to register an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand and another accused, identified as Mukundanand, and to conduct a detailed investigation before submitting a report.
Senior advocate SK Manas Sankrityayan Topiwala said the POCSO court evaluated the evidence and instructed the police to register an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand, Mukundanand and others. The court further directed that, considering the gravity of the allegations, the investigation be conducted expeditiously, and a report be submitted at the earliest. Police are expected to initiate proceedings in compliance with the court’s order.
