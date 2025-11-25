ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Security Guard On Minor's Molestation Complaint

Noida: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Uttar Pradesh has directed the Noida police to lodge an FIR against a security guard accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl. The police had closed the complaint lodged by the minor's mother, allegedly relying on the accused's statement while ignoring the victim's testimony.

In his order, POCSO judge Vikas Nagar recorded the statement of the minor victim and noted: "During the course of the hearing, the victim of the case appeared before this court and narrated the incident/offence committed upon her body by opposite party no. 1 (accused guard)."

The POCSO Act mandates an FIR (First Information Report) once a victim alleges a sexual offence. While directing the police to lodge an FIR against the main accused, the court said the investigating officer will take action against other accused persons if they are found to be involved during the investigation.

Besides the guard, the minor, through her mother, has also alleged the involvement of a member of the Apartment Owners' Association for possessing on his phone "her selfie with the accused guard," which the guard had allegedly clicked to imply her consent.

Police officers, including the SHO of the Expressway Thana, were also accused of pressuring the family to agree to a compromise. According to the complaint, the incident took place on March 16, 2025, when the girl was returning after playing with friends in an under-construction building near her gated apartment complex.

The guard deployed there allegedly lured the minor to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly made her take a selfie with him to imply her consent. After the ordeal was over, the minor reported the incident to a lady guard, the complaint said.