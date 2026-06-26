POCSO Court In Madhya Pradesh Awards Life Term To Two Karate Coaches For Rape Of Minor Student
A minor victim was repeatedly raped between 2017 and 2019 under the guise of karate training and tournaments.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Guna: A Special POCSO Court in Madhya Pradesh's Guna has sentenced two karate coaches to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor student for over two years.
The court found that the accused sexually assaulted the victim between 2017 and 2019 while exploiting their position as coaches. According to the prosecution, the victim lodged a complaint in 2021 stating that she attended karate training in Guna, where coaches Sachin Bhatnagar and Jagveer Jatav repeatedly raped her.
She recounted that the accused took her to different places on the pretext of karate practice and tournaments, including Visakhapatnam and Malaysia, where they continued to sexually assault her.
The victim told the court that she was just 12 years and one month old when she was first raped. She further stated that 30-year-old Bhatnagar had manipulated her into bringing money from home and persuaded her to hand over gold jewellery that she brought from her house.
After understanding the nature of the abuse she had suffered, the girl informed her family, following which a case was registered at Cantt Police Station in 2021 and following the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court.
Special Judge (POCSO Act) Sonali Sharma, after examining the evidence and hearing arguments presented by the prosecution, convicted Bhatnagar and Jatav, sentencing both to life imprisonment along with a fine. The court observed that the accused betrayed the victim's trust and also tarnished the sacred teacher-student relationship and violated social values.
Speaking on the matter, Guna Court ADPO Mamta Dixit said, "A judgment has been delivered by Special POCSO Court Judge. The victim in this case was a student, and there were three accused. Two of them were coaches who taught her karate. The third accused, Sanjeev Chaudhary, was acquitted as the victim could not identify him." The court also awarded compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.
Also Read