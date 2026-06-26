ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Court In Madhya Pradesh Awards Life Term To Two Karate Coaches For Rape Of Minor Student

Guna: A Special POCSO Court in Madhya Pradesh's Guna has sentenced two karate coaches to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor student for over two years.

The court found that the accused sexually assaulted the victim between 2017 and 2019 while exploiting their position as coaches. According to the prosecution, the victim lodged a complaint in 2021 stating that she attended karate training in Guna, where coaches Sachin Bhatnagar and Jagveer Jatav repeatedly raped her.

She recounted that the accused took her to different places on the pretext of karate practice and tournaments, including Visakhapatnam and Malaysia, where they continued to sexually assault her.

The victim told the court that she was just 12 years and one month old when she was first raped. She further stated that 30-year-old Bhatnagar had manipulated her into bringing money from home and persuaded her to hand over gold jewellery that she brought from her house.