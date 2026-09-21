POCSO Case Accused Teacher Dies By Suicide After Falling From Third Floor Of SP Office In Karnataka
A physical education teacher arrested in a POCSO case died after falling from the third floor of the Ramanagara SP office during the investigation.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Ramanagara: A physical education teacher accused in a POCSO case allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the SP office building in Ramanagara in Bengaluru South district on Sunday. The deceased, Shashidhar, was from Akkur Hosahalli village in Channapatna taluk.
Allegations had been raised against Shashidhar for sexually abusing children. Police registered an FIR against him at the Ramanagara Women's Police Station and arrested him.
Police brought him to the Bengaluru South District Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Sunday morning after a medical examination for further investigation and to record his fingerprints. During this time, he died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building. Shashidhar had been working at an aided high school in Channapatna taluk for the past 15 years.
Ramanagara SP Rohan Jagadeesh, while speaking about the incident, said Shashidhar had been arrested in connection with a POCSO case. He was working as a physical education teacher, and police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act. The Child Protection Unit official filed the complaint that led to the case.
The SP said there were also allegations that Shashidhar had sexually abused girls over the past two years. Five girls gave statements against the teacher, after which police registered an FIR at the Women's Police Station.
Officials arranged to produce Shashidhar before a magistrate on Sunday morning. After his medical examination, officials were recording his fingerprints at the MCU unit on the third floor of the SP office. At that point, he allegedly pushed the constables and fell from the third floor.
He sustained serious head injuries in the fall and died while being taken to the hospital.
Shashidhar's family members have alleged that the police and the school headmaster were responsible for the incident. They claimed that baseless allegations had been levelled against him.
The SP said a case has been registered at the Town Police Station in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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