ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Case Accused Teacher Dies By Suicide After Falling From Third Floor Of SP Office In Karnataka

Ramanagara: A physical education teacher accused in a POCSO case allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the SP office building in Ramanagara in Bengaluru South district on Sunday. The deceased, Shashidhar, was from Akkur Hosahalli village in Channapatna taluk.

Allegations had been raised against Shashidhar for sexually abusing children. Police registered an FIR against him at the Ramanagara Women's Police Station and arrested him.

Police brought him to the Bengaluru South District Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Sunday morning after a medical examination for further investigation and to record his fingerprints. During this time, he died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building. Shashidhar had been working at an aided high school in Channapatna taluk for the past 15 years.

Ramanagara SP Rohan Jagadeesh, while speaking about the incident, said Shashidhar had been arrested in connection with a POCSO case. He was working as a physical education teacher, and police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act. The Child Protection Unit official filed the complaint that led to the case.

The SP said there were also allegations that Shashidhar had sexually abused girls over the past two years. Five girls gave statements against the teacher, after which police registered an FIR at the Women's Police Station.

Officials arranged to produce Shashidhar before a magistrate on Sunday morning. After his medical examination, officials were recording his fingerprints at the MCU unit on the third floor of the SP office. At that point, he allegedly pushed the constables and fell from the third floor.