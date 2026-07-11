ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Accused Kills Wife, 2 Children, 3 Of Complainant's Family In Telangana's Rangareddy

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, an accused in a POCSO case murdered six people in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly on the pretext of filing the case in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar, has been taken into custody. The victims include his wife, their two children aged three and two, the victim girl in the POCSO case, the girl's mother, and the girl's grandmother.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Daivalaguda, Shabad mandal centre. According to Telangana Police, preliminary investigations suggest that the killings may be connected to a POCSO case registered against the accused. The police had arrested Rajkumar in the POCSO case based on a complaint filed by the victim and her mother on May 16 that he had harassed the girl.