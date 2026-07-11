POCSO Accused Kills Wife, 2 Children, 3 Of Complainant's Family In Telangana's Rangareddy
The accused, identified as Rajkumar, has been taken into custody.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, an accused in a POCSO case murdered six people in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly on the pretext of filing the case in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said.
The accused, identified as Rajkumar, has been taken into custody. The victims include his wife, their two children aged three and two, the victim girl in the POCSO case, the girl's mother, and the girl's grandmother.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Daivalaguda, Shabad mandal centre. According to Telangana Police, preliminary investigations suggest that the killings may be connected to a POCSO case registered against the accused. The police had arrested Rajkumar in the POCSO case based on a complaint filed by the victim and her mother on May 16 that he had harassed the girl.
The accused, who was out on bail, brutally murdered six people on Saturday. The accused told his parents about the murder, who then informed the police. On receiving information, a police team under Commissioner Tarun Joshi and Deputy Commissioner Yogesh Gautam reached the scene and collected details.
According to them, the victim girl, the girl's mother, grandmother, the accused's wife, a three-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son were murdered. “A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched,” they added.
"He was worried ever since a POCSO case was filed against him. He went to jail in that case and came out on bail," said the accused's brother-in-law, adding that the person who took so many lives should be punished severely according to the law.
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