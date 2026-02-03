ETV Bharat / state

PNB Gold Loan Scam In Jhunjhunu: Over 4 kg Gold Replaced With Fake Jewellery, Rs 6.5 Crore Loss

Jhunjhunu: In a major breach of trust, a Punjab National Bank branch in Nawalgarh has come under the scanner after over four kilograms of customers’ pledged gold was allegedly swapped with fake jewellery.

An FIR has been registered against three people, including the bank manager, in connection with the fraud. Additionally, the bank management suspended the branch manager along with five other employees.

Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Rajawat said that a complaint was lodged by bank official Mukesh Kumar Sihag against the then branch manager Amit Jangid, deputy manager Anant Prakash Chaudhary, and banking correspondent (BC operator) Santosh Kumar. According to the police report, gold jewellery packets deposited by customers for gold loans were tampered with as in the genuine gold ornaments were replaced with fake jewellery, while the original gold went missing.