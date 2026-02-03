PNB Gold Loan Scam In Jhunjhunu: Over 4 kg Gold Replaced With Fake Jewellery, Rs 6.5 Crore Loss
An FIR has been registered against three people, including the bank manager, in connection with the fraud.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: In a major breach of trust, a Punjab National Bank branch in Nawalgarh has come under the scanner after over four kilograms of customers’ pledged gold was allegedly swapped with fake jewellery.
An FIR has been registered against three people, including the bank manager, in connection with the fraud. Additionally, the bank management suspended the branch manager along with five other employees.
Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Rajawat said that a complaint was lodged by bank official Mukesh Kumar Sihag against the then branch manager Amit Jangid, deputy manager Anant Prakash Chaudhary, and banking correspondent (BC operator) Santosh Kumar. According to the police report, gold jewellery packets deposited by customers for gold loans were tampered with as in the genuine gold ornaments were replaced with fake jewellery, while the original gold went missing.
The report states that fake gold was found in 73 packets, amounting to 4 kg and 198 grams. The value of the missing gold is estimated to be over Rs 6.5 crore. Around 450 gold loan packets were stored in the bank's strong room gold safe, and tampering is suspected in nearly 250 of them.
One customer has alleged that while 152.19 grams of gold had been pledged, only 30 grams were found in the packet. CCTV footage reportedly shows that on January 21, at around 6:50 PM, the then senior branch manager Amit Kumar Jangid and banking correspondent Santosh Kumar Saini were seen taking boxes containing gold ornaments out of the bank branch. The following day, January 22, at around 6:30 PM, both were captured on camera allegedly tampering with gold packets kept in the strong room’s gold safe.
Police have also noted that gold prices rose by nearly Rs 11,000 over these two days. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.
