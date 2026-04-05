ETV Bharat / state

PM's Sudden Concern For Southern States Appears Like Election-Driven Messaging: Siddaramaiah On Delimitation

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the delimitation exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the sudden concern for reassuring southern states on delimitaton exercise appears more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"I welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi finally opening his mouth on the proposed delimitation exercise. This sudden concern for "reassuring" southern states appears less like statesmanship and more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he posted on X.

His remarks come after PM Modi said that the Lok Sabha seats for South India won't be reduced as the government plans a flat 50% increase in segments. Addressing an Assembly election rally at Thiruvalla in Kerala, Modi said, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which adjourned on Thursday, will reconvene on April 16 for three days to take up legislation, including increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to implement women's reservation.

Siddaramaiah said the issue has never been about whether the number of Lok Sabha seats of southern states increases, but the concern is about how they increase and who benefits disproportionately.

"Under the proposed expansion, while every state may see an increase, the rate and scale of increase clearly favour BJP-dominated states," he said.

Citing an example, the CM said Uttar Pradesh is expected to go up from 80 to 120 seats (+40), Maharashtra from 48 to 72 (+24), Bihar from 40 to 60 (+20), Madhya Pradesh from 29 to 43–44 (+14–15), Rajasthan from 25 to 37–38 (+12–13), and Gujarat from 26 to 39 (+13).