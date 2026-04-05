PM's Sudden Concern For Southern States Appears Like Election-Driven Messaging: Siddaramaiah On Delimitation
The Karnataka CM said five southern states together gain barely 63–66 additional seats, while seven BJP-dominated states gain about 128–131 seats, which is nearly double.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the delimitation exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the sudden concern for reassuring southern states on delimitaton exercise appears more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
"I welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi finally opening his mouth on the proposed delimitation exercise. This sudden concern for "reassuring" southern states appears less like statesmanship and more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he posted on X.
His remarks come after PM Modi said that the Lok Sabha seats for South India won't be reduced as the government plans a flat 50% increase in segments. Addressing an Assembly election rally at Thiruvalla in Kerala, Modi said, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which adjourned on Thursday, will reconvene on April 16 for three days to take up legislation, including increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to implement women's reservation.
Siddaramaiah said the issue has never been about whether the number of Lok Sabha seats of southern states increases, but the concern is about how they increase and who benefits disproportionately.
"Under the proposed expansion, while every state may see an increase, the rate and scale of increase clearly favour BJP-dominated states," he said.
Citing an example, the CM said Uttar Pradesh is expected to go up from 80 to 120 seats (+40), Maharashtra from 48 to 72 (+24), Bihar from 40 to 60 (+20), Madhya Pradesh from 29 to 43–44 (+14–15), Rajasthan from 25 to 37–38 (+12–13), and Gujarat from 26 to 39 (+13).
"In contrast, southern states see smaller gains. Karnataka rises from 28 to 42 (+14), Tamil Nadu from 39 to 58–59 (+20), Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 37–38 (+12–13), Telangana from 17 to 25–26 (+8–9), and Kerala from 20 to 30 (+10). The numbers are telling," he said.
I welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi finally opening his mouth on the proposed delimitation exercise. This sudden concern for “reassuring” southern states appears less like statesmanship and more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in… pic.twitter.com/Cs5xaBkxzD— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 5, 2026
According to Siddaramaiah, five southern states together gain barely 63–66 additional seats, while just these seven BJP-dominated states gain about 128–131 seats, which is nearly double. "Even after expanding the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, the collective share of southern states remains around 24% — unchanged and already modest," he added.
He said states that performed better in population control and governance are being penalised, and Karnataka — a key driver of national growth — risks being deliberately sidelined. "If our share does not improve while the numerical dominance of larger states grows, what exactly is Karnataka gaining from this exercise? The result is a widening imbalance," he noted.
Siddaramaiah said presently Uttar Pradesh has 52 more seats than Karnataka, and the gap will further increase to 78. "Maharashtra's lead over Karnataka will expand from 20 to 30 seats. This is not just expansion. It is a concentration of power. This is not cooperative federalism — this is another blatant assault on federalism, designed to concentrate power and silence states like Karnataka," he said.
The veteran Congress leader claimed, having failed to win the trust of southern people, the Modi Government is now attempting to "weaken our voice through a manipulative restructuring of representation".
He warned that such a structural change cannot be pushed without consultations or public debate. "At a time of economic and global challenges, the Union Government is more focused on political arithmetic over national priorities. The people of Karnataka — and all who believe in federalism — deserve fairness, respect, and transparency. We will firmly oppose any attempt to weaken our voice," he added.
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