ETV Bharat / state

PMK Welcomes Mettur Dam Opening, Urges TN To Secure Mandatory Cauvery Water From Karnataka For Samba

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release water from the Mettur dam from September 1 to save Kuruvai crops and initiate Samba cultivation, but expressed concern over low storage in the dam.

In a statement, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to pressure Karnataka through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court to get Tamil Nadu's rightful share of water to sustain the Samba crop.

Opening the dam for irrigation, usually done on June 12, was delayed this year due to poor storage and Karnataka’s refusal to release water. With recent inflows raising the water level to 89.24 feet (51.78 TMC feet), the chief minister is to open the sluices on Tuesday.