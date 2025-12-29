ETV Bharat / state

PMK Founder Ramadoss Made Party President Amid Feud With Anbumani

Salem: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Ramadoss was elected the president of the party at the executive committee and general council meeting of the outfit held in Salem on Monday.

As many as 27 resolutions were adopted at the meeting that include granting Ramadoss the authority to decide on the Assembly election alliance, candidate selection, and the appointment of new office bearers. A resolution passed at the meeting said GK Mani and Ramadoss' daughter Sreegandhi Parasuraman were also unanimously elected as PMK honorary president and working president, respectively. Sreegandhi replaces her brother Anbumani, who was expelled from the party in October.

She will also replace Sowmiya, wife of Anbumani, as president of Pasumai Thayagam, a non-governmental organisation promoting conservation of nature floated by Ramadoss.