PMK Founder Ramadoss Made Party President Amid Feud With Anbumani
Ramadoss was also given the authority to decide on Assembly polls alliance at the party's executive committee and general council meeting.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST|
Updated : December 29, 2025 at 9:44 PM IST
Salem: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Ramadoss was elected the president of the party at the executive committee and general council meeting of the outfit held in Salem on Monday.
As many as 27 resolutions were adopted at the meeting that include granting Ramadoss the authority to decide on the Assembly election alliance, candidate selection, and the appointment of new office bearers. A resolution passed at the meeting said GK Mani and Ramadoss' daughter Sreegandhi Parasuraman were also unanimously elected as PMK honorary president and working president, respectively. Sreegandhi replaces her brother Anbumani, who was expelled from the party in October.
She will also replace Sowmiya, wife of Anbumani, as president of Pasumai Thayagam, a non-governmental organisation promoting conservation of nature floated by Ramadoss.
At the meeting, the senior Ramadoss regretted that he did not raise Anbumani properly. "He is stabbing me in the chest and on the back. Every day Anbumani humiliates me," Ramadoss said while addressing the meeting. The attendance at today's executive and general council meetings was clear that 95 per cent of PMK members were with him, Ramadoss claimed. "We will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming elections," he added.
Ramadoss had sought the opinion of district secretaries and office-bearers on who the PMK should forge electoral ties with and he would form the alliance based on their suggestions. "I will make the right decision regarding the poll ties at the appropriate time and announce it. We will definitely secure the 10.5 per cent reservation (for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community the PMK claims to represent)," he said.
The meeting empowered Ramadoss to initiate alliance talks on behalf of the PMK for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, and also to select candidates and nominate them. Th polls are due in March-April 2026. PMK was part of the NDA in the 2021 Assembly polls as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Also Read
TN: Anbumani Ramadoss Ousts Former PMK Chief GK Mani Amid Internal Rift