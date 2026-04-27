ETV Bharat / state

PMK Calls For Postponing Cauvery Management Authority Meeting Scheduled For April 29

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has called for postponement of the forthcoming meeting of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) scheduled to be held on April 29.

The call comes in the wake of reports that the Karnataka government plans to push for a discussion and decision regarding the Mekedatu dam during the meeting.

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka has been actively pursuing the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. A few months ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to discuss the project.

Subsequently, Karnataka's Minister for Water Resources and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar has been making periodic statements regarding the Mekedatu dam. This demonstrates the Karnataka government's firm resolve to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

The Tamil Nadu government and various opposition parties have consistently expressed their opposition to the Karnataka government's plan. It is against this backdrop that the forthcoming meeting of the CMA is scheduled to take place shortly.

Given that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have just concluded and the results are expected soon, Dr. Anbumani has called for postponing the CMA meeting till the new governments are formed in these states.

In a statement issued from his official X handle, he said, "It has been announced that the 50th meeting of the CMA convened to discuss the supply of water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held in Delhi the day after tomorrow (April 29). Holding this meeting is unacceptable given the current situation wherein three of the four states that constitute the Cauvery River Water Management Authority namely Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala do not currently have fully empowered governments in place."

He added, "There would be no issue if the CMA meeting were to focus solely on discussing the release of water from Karnataka's reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, in accordance with the verdicts delivered by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court. However, it is reported that the Government of Karnataka, which is desperate to secure permission, even if through backdoor channels, to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River has decided to capitalize on the current political climate to insist that the issue of the Mekedatu dam be discussed and a decision reached during the CMA meeting."

He added that no specific guidelines have been issued to the Secretary of the Water Resources Department who is participating in the CMA meeting regarding the stance to be adopted on behalf of Tamil Nadu should the subject of the Mekedatu dam be raised for discussion.