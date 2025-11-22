ETV Bharat / state

PMAY Homes Languish As Relocation Effort Stalls In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Korba: An ambitious plan to provide permanent housing for the poor in the Korba Municipal Corporation of Chhattisgarh is failing to materialise, as proposed beneficiaries are unwilling to relocate.

The project, launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), aimed to relocate thousands of slum dwellers into new, well-equipped settlements. However, according to official figures, despite spending Rs 130 crore and building nearly 2,800 houses in Dadar, most of these homes remain empty and are falling into disrepair.

Suresh Barua, Superintending Engineer in charge of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme at the Municipal Corporation, stated that advertisements are issued on time for the allotment of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. To address the low occupancy, authorities have relaxed eligibility rules. Now, any family earning less than Rs 3 lakh a year can apply for a house, which costs Rs 3.25 lakh and can be paid in easy instalments. Even so, out of a total of 3,265 PMAY houses in Korba, only 376 are occupied.