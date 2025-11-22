PMAY Homes Languish As Relocation Effort Stalls In Chhattisgarh’s Korba
Despite spending Rs 130 crore and building nearly 2,800 houses in Dadar, most of these homes remain empty and are falling into disrepair.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
Korba: An ambitious plan to provide permanent housing for the poor in the Korba Municipal Corporation of Chhattisgarh is failing to materialise, as proposed beneficiaries are unwilling to relocate.
The project, launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), aimed to relocate thousands of slum dwellers into new, well-equipped settlements. However, according to official figures, despite spending Rs 130 crore and building nearly 2,800 houses in Dadar, most of these homes remain empty and are falling into disrepair.
Suresh Barua, Superintending Engineer in charge of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme at the Municipal Corporation, stated that advertisements are issued on time for the allotment of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. To address the low occupancy, authorities have relaxed eligibility rules. Now, any family earning less than Rs 3 lakh a year can apply for a house, which costs Rs 3.25 lakh and can be paid in easy instalments. Even so, out of a total of 3,265 PMAY houses in Korba, only 376 are occupied.
Covering an area of 215 square kilometres, Korba is the largest municipal corporation in Chhattisgarh. As per official figures, the number of notified slums here is 62, while the number of unnotified slums is 41, resulting in a slum population of 46 per cent. Many areas of the corporation lack basic amenities, let alone permanent housing.
The construction of a modern residential colony in Dadar was started in 2019 with the aim of relocating the slum residents by July 2022. The lack of interest among the intended beneficiaries, combined with funding shortages and incomplete infrastructure, has left the project stalled. Although repairs are underway and advertisements for new allotments are being circulated, few people are coming forward to claim the homes.
Meanwhile, Mudapar Colony stands as a rare success story, with most of its allotted homes now occupied by former slum residents.
