ETV Bharat / state

PM To Visit President Murmu's In-Laws' Village In Odisha On June 20

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception of Vietnam's President To Lam at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. ( IANS )

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit President Droupadi Murmu's in-laws' village of Pahadpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on June 20 and participate in several programmes, officials said.

Pahadpur, the native village of Murmu's late husband Shyam Charan Murmu, is located about 20 km from Rairangpur town, where the main state-level function marking the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha will be held.

Droupadi Murmu was born in Uparbeda village in the Rairangpur subdivision and was married to Shyam Charan Murmu of Pahadpur. Her husband and two sons passed away before she assumed office as the President in 2022. A memorial has been set up for Murmu's husband and sons in the village.

According to officials, a mega public event will be held at Dandabosh in Rairangpur on June 20. The function will be attended by the President and the prime minister, along with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries.

During the programme, several development projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones for new infrastructure initiatives will be laid, and the dignitaries will address a public gathering.

"Before the public event, the President and the prime minister will visit Pahadpur village, where they are slated to participate in local programmes and tour an exhibition showcasing regional achievements and initiatives," an official statement issued by the state government said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has stepped up preparations for the VVIP visit to Mayurbhanj district. President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, while the prime minister will join the state-level celebrations on June 20.